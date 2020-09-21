Broadway shows will resume in Omaha in May, but 'Frozen' won't be coming

They left scenery and other materials behind when tours abruptly ended in March. Performers were released and have been out of work since then.

Production workers must now move sets to the next city, producers and directors must rehire actors, and rehearsals must resume before musicals will be ready to go.

Some of the performers will return, but others might not, Squires said.

Richard Thomas, who played John-Boy on “The Waltons,” had been on tap to visit Omaha as Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” but she has no idea if that will still happen.

Economic factors are also a concern. It’s not monetarily feasible for Broadway shows to tour unless 30 to 35 venues across the country are open at full capacity, Squires said.

She said Omaha Performing Arts, like most U.S. venues, has been going slow to be sure that it gets it right. Leaders from most performing arts centers in the nation expect to be operating at some level by May, she added.

Surveys indicate that patrons are ready to return to venues under the right circumstances, she said.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm,” she said. “People are eager to return to live performances when they can do so safely.”