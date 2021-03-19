Cafe Postale opens in historic former Burlington mail terminal

Officials at the Cather center selected Joanna Blitch of Greensboro, North Carolina, to illustrate the centennial collection after artists from across the country submitted portfolios and pictorial ideas for each story.

Blitch, who was new to the works of Cather, did extensive research.

“Cather writes with very specific details of place and time. Her writing also utilizes very cinematic, dramatic visual moments of plot,” she said. “I saw them very clearly as I read. The question becomes ‘Which one works best on the page?’”

The center is selling the new book in its gift shop and on its website. Limited-edition copies of the illustrations also are available.

Omaha Community Playhouse opens ‘Fully Committed’

One man portrays 40 characters in the new show at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“Fully Committed” by Becky Mode opened over the weekend in the small Howard Drew Theater. It’s a comedic look at one day in the life of Sam, an actor who works at a busy New York restaurant while waiting for an audition callback and an opportunity to go home for the holidays.