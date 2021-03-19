Cafe Postale opens in historic former Burlington mail terminal

Cafe Postale now is open in the former Burlington rail terminal south of the Old Market.
The street-level restaurant is a partnership between chef Nathan Newhouse and the Commerce Village co-working space in the century-old Rail & Commerce Building at 950 S. 10th St. It was set to open as Cafe Postelo in late February 2020 with different chefs, but the coronavirus pandemic altered that plan.
The building also is the headquarters of Boyd Jones Construction and Warren Distribution.
Newhouse has 20 years of experience as the operator of Attitude on Food catering. His rotating menu at Cafe Postale for dine-in or grab-and-go will feature fresh foods with locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The menu includes breakfast items such as a chicken and waffle sandwich and a keto casserole and lunch entrees such as an Asian chicken salad and a turkey melt sandwich. There also are a variety of pastries and coffee drinks.
“This is not a corporate office cafeteria,” Alex Liekhus, the community manager for Commerce Village in the building’s lower level, said in a press release. “This is a place that ties together Nathan’s expertise with the intersecting stories our building has to share."
Diners can see elevated observation galleries where postal supervisors monitored mail-sorting workers and walk through a hall that was repurposed from a massive mail chute.
The space also has a connected terrace that can be rented for weddings and other events.
Willa Cather Center releases limited-edition book
A collection of short stories by Nebraska writer Willa Cather now is available in a limited-edition book in honor of its publication centennial.
The National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud published the reprint of “Youth and the Bright Medusa,” an eight-story volume that originally was released in 1920 as her first book with Alfred A. Knopf in New York City.
The centennial book includes a forward from Cather scholar Mark Madigan of Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.
“The perilous adventures begin with a love story and end with a deathwatch. In between are tales that bring to life a wide spectrum of human dramas, dreams, emotions, vices and virtues,” he said. “Equally unforgettable are its characters, and the settings this cast inhabits are as keenly rendered as any Cather ever wrote.”
Madigan also observed that most of the stories are urban and Eastern in a departure from Cather’s writings about the Great Plains.
Officials at the Cather center selected Joanna Blitch of Greensboro, North Carolina, to illustrate the centennial collection after artists from across the country submitted portfolios and pictorial ideas for each story.
Blitch, who was new to the works of Cather, did extensive research.
“Cather writes with very specific details of place and time. Her writing also utilizes very cinematic, dramatic visual moments of plot,” she said. “I saw them very clearly as I read. The question becomes ‘Which one works best on the page?’”
The center is selling the new book in its gift shop and on its website. Limited-edition copies of the illustrations also are available.
Omaha Community Playhouse opens ‘Fully Committed’
One man portrays 40 characters in the new show at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
“Fully Committed” by Becky Mode opened over the weekend in the small Howard Drew Theater. It’s a comedic look at one day in the life of Sam, an actor who works at a busy New York restaurant while waiting for an audition callback and an opportunity to go home for the holidays.
The play was on Broadway in 2016 starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson of TV’s “Modern Family.”
Josh Peyton, who has been in several Playhouse productions, including “Of Mice and Men” and “Sweat,” stars in this one-man show, which runs through April 11.
Pandemic precautions, including distanced seats and temperature checks, remain in place at the theater.
Tickets start at $36 and vary by performance. They’re available at omahaplayhouse.com and 402-553-0800. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Blue Barn hosts one-night showing of ‘Marjorie Prime’
Actors and others at the Blue Barn Theatre were preparing to premiere “Marjorie Prime” last year when the coronavirus became a pandemic and everything closed.
Now, for one night only, you can see a streamed version of the play from the creative team that was in place when the show was postponed.
The play, by Jordan Harrison, is about a daughter and son-in-law who purchase a holographic husband for mom Marjorie, who is in a nursing home. In the not-so-distant future portrayed in the story, “Primes” are available from the Senior Serenity Company to help elderly folks with their fading memories of loved ones and loss of companionship.
As you might imagine, this causes all kinds of issues to be revealed and questioned.
The cast features Ruth Rath, Ablan Roblin, Julie Huff and Ben Beck. Susan Baer Collins directs.
The show will be available from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. To purchase a link, go to bluebarn.anywhereseat.com/channel.php. Access is $25 general admission and $20 for educators, health care workers and military personnel.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267