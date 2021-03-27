Cellist Joshua Roman helps Omaha Symphony celebrate centennial

The evening opened with “Four Scottish Dances” by Malcolm Arnold, a playful and brief tour de force for a symphony that remains smaller than usual because of the pandemic.

In the piece, the brass soared with folksy Gaelic rhythms and bombastic fanfare over the continuously humming texture of the strings.

Next was a suite from the ballet music of “Hiawatha” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The piece is a rarely performed conglomeration from a Taylor cantata that previously existed only in fragments.

While popular at the time of its composition, recordings of “Hiawatha” are either rare or singular, Wilkins told the crowd. A definitive conductor’s score of the work didn’t exist before he began preparing for the concert.

It’s always touching when he takes the time to recognize the patrons, technicians, administrators, volunteers and staff who make the remarkable work of the orchestra possible.

This time, he singled out Sara Baguyos, the symphony’s head librarian, who collaborated with the Florida Orchestra in St. Petersburg to compile comprehensive orchestral and conductor editions of the Taylor work before Friday’s concert. Wilkins also will conduct the piece later this year in Florida.