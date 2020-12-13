 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chanticleer to livestream 1940s Christmas show
0 comments

Chanticleer to livestream 1940s Christmas show

{{featured_button_text}}
hoff center studios

Art classes from the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs will be virtual while the building is temporarily closed because of rising coronavirus cases. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Chanticleer Community Theater has an online musical Christmas card for anyone who wants to tune in.

“A 1940s Christmas Carol” will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. It’s the sequel to “The 1940s Radio Hour,“ which offered a glimpse behind the scenes of an old-time radio show.

On Christmas Eve 1943, the Feddington Players are broadcasting from a hole-in-the-wall studio in Newark, New Jersey. Their modern take on “A Christmas Carol” is plagued by missed cues, blackouts and even noisy plumbing.

And the lead in the show, a veteran actor who has never performed on the radio, isn’t helping with his over-the-top theatrics.

The cast includes Angela Jenson Frey, Cork Ramer, Jay Syrgley, Katie Miller, Marcus Benzel, Matthew Kischer, Olivia Howard, Raymond Butler, Travis Wilcox and Todd Brooks, who also serves as music director.

Daena Schweiger is the director.

For more information, call the box office at 712-890-5600.

Hoff Center in the Bluffs

closes temporarily, goes online

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center is closing temporarily because of the spike in coronavirus cases, but that doesn’t mean it will be dormant.

A number of online classes are coming up, and Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment has a growing list of other online content which can be found at paceartsiowa.com, its YouTube Channel and its Facebook page. Podcasts and audio recordings also are available via SoundCloud.

PACE manages the center and assists its tenants, which include the Chanticleer Community Theater, American Midwest Ballet, visual artist studios and the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra.

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of all patrons, partners, performers, artists, staff and volunteers,” said Danna Kehm, chief operating officer for PACE. “Digital is the only safe stage and gallery for us right now.”

Online classes:

» Artist Business Practices, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, $20-$25.

» Painting with Light — Photography, 1 p.m. Dec. 19, free.

» Family Paint-Along “Penguin,” 2 p.m. Dec. 21, free.

Popular online content (registration required):

» “Illustrating the Future,” cartoonist Jeff Koterba, PACE speaker series.

» “Council Bluffs: Gritty Frontier Town, Richard Warner, PACE speaker series.

» “The Little Symphony That Saved Christmas,” Kanesville Symphony Orchestra concert.

“Of course, nothing can replace the shared experience of a live theater audience, a pottery class, or looking at a painting up close,” Kehm said in a press release. “Until we can meet again, in person, we look forward to seeing everyone online.”

Durham virtual camps can keep kids entertained on school break

durham camp

Camper Elle Vail reacts to toppling Jenga blocks during a camp at the Durham Museum. This winter's offerings, all virtual, feature activities related to historic mysteries, myths and legends and the work of Jim Henson. 

School break during a pandemic doesn’t sound too exciting.

Muppets, mysteries and myths might change that for your kids.

The Durham Museum is offering three virtual winter camps that will run through the end of December. The camps are aimed at kids in first through fifth grade and are available in morning and afternoon sessions.

» “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” Dec. 14-18. Each day features exhibit tours and activities related to a different project from Henson himself.

» “Unsolved Mysteries at the Museum,” Dec. 21-23. Campers learn what it’s like to be a true historian as they probe mysterious creatures, legends and structures.

» “Myths and Legends,” Dec. 28-20. Campers will relish stories of monsters, pirates, kings and queens, both real and imagined.

Each session is 75 minutes. Register at CampsAtTheDurham.com or 402-444-5027.

<&rdpStrong>Christmas in the Omaha area through the years</&rdpStrong>

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert