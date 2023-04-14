A cartoon aardvark, a magical reindeer and birds that warble reggae songs by the legendary Bob Marley are among the characters onstage at the Rose Theater next season.

“The season has a mix of familiar tales told in new and exciting ways, so the entire family from grandparents to the youngest generation can all connect with each other,” Rose artistic director Matt Gutschick said in a press release.

Empowerment is a common theme among all eight shows — six hour-long mainstage plays and two premium presentations, he said.

“Every production (next) season has a protagonist who finds they are far more powerful than they initially expected,” he said.

The lineup:

Regular shows

Sept. 8-24: “Arthur & Friends Make a Musical,” based on the “Arthur” series of books by Marc Brown. The popular animated aardvark from PBS goes live at the Rose in this production. Unlike his classmates, Arthur is not excited about a big show he and his classmates are preparing for their community. But he learns the importance of being himself as he prepares for the event.

Oct. 6-22: “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me,” a world-premiere adaptation of a poem by Maya Angelou. The script is by playwright Paige Hernandez, who will direct the Rose production that’s being presented in a partnership with children’s theaters in Madison, Dallas and Charlotte. To write the play, Hernandez met with kids at Girls Inc. and North Star in Omaha to get to know them and learn now they conquer their fears.

Jan. 19-Feb. 4, 2024: “Night at the Farm: A Bedtime Story,” adapted by Rose Education Director Jackie Kappes from a children’s book in collaboration with C+C Mini Factory, founded by Omahan Quinn Corbin, which creates miniatures, places them in fanciful environments and photographs them. The audience-participation play is about a raucous overnight barnyard bash. Omaha musician Graham Ulicny of the Faint wrote the score.

Feb. 23-March 10, 2024: “Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds,” based on a story by Cedelia Marley, Bob’s daughter. This production shares the late Marley’s message of peace and love with a new generation. The protagonist, Ziggy, is afraid to leave the house but birds teach him that everything will be OK.

March 22-April 7, 2024: “Red Riding Hood,” by Allison Gregory. Two actors play all the characters in this zany and lighthearted twist on a familiar — and dark — fairy tale.

April 19-May 5, 2014: “Charlotte’s Web,” adapted by Joseph Robinette from the beloved children’s book by E.B. White. This production, last seen at the Rose in 2015, is a perennial favorite of audiences. Gutschick calls it “a top five show” in his decade at the theater. The tale of Wilbur, a pig who fears the butcher, and Charlotte, a very intelligent spider, is familiar and endearing.

Premium shows

Dec. 1-23: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” a stage adaptation of the animated television special with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks. What If Puppets from Kansas City will collaborate with the Rose on this long-lived and long-loved musical.

June 7-23, 2024: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” adapted from the book by Roald Dahl. with songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1964 motion picture. In an adaptation recently produced on Broadway, familiar characters such as Willy Wonka and Charlie tell the story of golden tickets hidden in chocolate bars.

Season memberships are on sale now at rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

