Cleveland Evans: Among Boomers, there are plenty of Andrews

In 1841, the first British census found 26,087 Andrews in Scotland and 13,528 in England, though Scotland had only a sixth of England’s population.

Andrew Jackson (1767-1845), seventh President of the United States, was born to immigrant Scots-Irish parents. Jackson’s 1815 victory over the British at the Battle of New Orleans made him a national hero. His 1829-1837 presidency led to thousands of namesakes. In the 1850 census, 90,309 Andrews lived in the United States, while the 1851 British census found 49,699 in Scotland and England combined, when the populations were about the same.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name lists started, Andrew ranked 24th. It slowly decreased after that, bottoming out at 86th in 1945.

During the Baby Boom years, Andrew began slowly growing. Its rise continued during Generation X, helped by the birth of Britain’s Prince Andrew in 1960 and the popularity of “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-1968), even though Griffith was Andy, not Andrew, on his birth certificate.

When Millennial births started in 1981, Andrew ranked 18th. Andrew peaked in 1987 when 1.86% of boys received it, ranking it sixth that year.