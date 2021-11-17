Comedian, best-selling author Chelsea Handler coming to Omaha

Comedian and author Chelsea Handler will bring her 2022 stand-up comedy tour to Omaha next year.
Handler's show will be at the Holland Performing Arts Center on April 16. In addition to comedy, Handler is the author of six New York Times' best-selling books, including 2019's "Life will be the Death of Me." She also hosted "Chelsea Lately", a late-night talk show on E! for seven seasons.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and ticketomaha.com.
