Comedian, best-selling author Chelsea Handler coming to Omaha
Comedian, best-selling author Chelsea Handler coming to Omaha

Chelsea Handler poses after an interview April 26, 2016, in New York. 

During a conversation with comedian Chelsea Handler, the 49-year-old actress explained that she "started feeling so good" .after she stopped drinking to aid in her recovery from Covid-19, per doctor's orders.

Comedian and author Chelsea Handler will bring her 2022 stand-up comedy tour to Omaha next year.

Handler's show will be at the Holland Performing Arts Center on April 16. In addition to comedy, Handler is the author of six New York Times' best-selling books, including 2019's "Life will be the Death of Me." She also hosted "Chelsea Lately", a late-night talk show on E! for seven seasons.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and ticketomaha.com.

