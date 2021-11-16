Comedian David Spade bringing stand-up tour to Omaha

Comedian and actor David Spade will bring his "Catch Me Inside" stand-up tour to the Holland Performing Arts Center on Jan. 28.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor is best known for his roles on "Saturday Night Live," "Just Shoot Me," "Joe Dirt" and "Tommy Boy."
Spade's new late-night series, "Lights Out With David Spade," can be seen on Comedy Central.
Tickets for Spade's 7 p.m. performance go on sale Friday at ticketomaha.com and at the Omaha Performing Arts box office inside the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.
