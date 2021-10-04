Comedian Whitney Cummings bringing stand-up tour to Omaha

Comedian Whitney Cummings will bring her latest stand-up comedy tour to Omaha next year.

Omaha Performing Arts announced Monday that Cummings will visit Omaha at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022, as part of her "Touch Me" tour. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” Cummings is also co-creator and co-writer of the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls.”

Tickets for the show will start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketomaha.com or in-person at noon at the Ticket Omaha box office, inside the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.