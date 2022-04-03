Common Senses Festival explores what we have in common

The brand new Common Senses Festival is a series of installations at the Kaneko center, stage performances aimed at neurodiverse people and lectures and panels about issues and research relevant to those on the autism spectrum.

The activities planned for the monthlong event — which officially opens today — are designed to create environments in which individuals on the spectrum and their families feel included, acknowledged and affirmed.

They offer safe spaces for people to find peace and displays that will offer concrete information and tools to help both parents of children on the spectrum and adults with autism navigate challenges.

Many festival events — like a colorful performance at the Rose, symphony concerts and Social Sensory Architecture playscapes, are lots of fun.

All of it, however, is for everyone, said Kate Weitz and Justin Dougherty, two of the festival’s organizers.

“When you provide good opportunities for people who are disabled or marginalized,” Weitz said, “you end up helping everybody.”

Weitz, who with husband Roger has a 10-year-old son who is on the spectrum, is the driving force behind the event. She is on the board of the Autism Action Partnership, an Omaha advocacy group that is hosting the festival. Dougherty is the group’s president and CEO.

The festival’s wide-reaching appeal is evident when you take a tour of the Kaneko installations. Designers from a variety of fields were on hand to set them up this week before today’s opening.

There’s “A Worm’s Eye View,” a large enclosed space that’s circled with massive screens and filled with beanbag chairs. Cinematographer and documentary maker Adam Larsen created vivid and mesmerizing nature scenes from Nebraska, North Carolina and Costa Rica to project on the screens.

His goal was to create an environment that’s relaxing and allows people to see up-close details they otherwise might miss. He did a similar installation featuring Big Sur in California at an Omaha gallery.

“I found that folks would come and stay for a long time,” he said.

Weitz said that her son, Freddie, is very active and likes to jump. He sat and gazed at Larsen’s previous exhibit for 45 minutes.

Another installation at Kaneko features excerpts from Larsen’s documentaries “Neurotypical” and “Undersung,” and invites people to record their own experiences with neurodiversity.

There’s also the Living Room, from engineer and Princeton doctoral candidate James Coleman.

With help from Dr. Matthew Goodwin, an autism researcher, Coleman created the installation to illustrate how light, sound, smell and other sensory stimuli can be simulated at home to create a personalized space for people with sensory issues.

Goodwin created an algorithm that can sense when someone may be close to having a episode of challenging behavior and equip a room to create a calming environment when that person enters.

Coleman also designed the festival’s Cardio Chair, which measures cardiac activity and assesses your mood when you sit down.

Daugherty said the technology behind the Cardio Chair can be a great tool for parents or caregivers of people who can’t convey their feelings, giving the helpers chance to try different strategies — dimming lights, wrapping loved ones in blankets — “to find the intervention that works the best.”

“The ability to communicate can be nonexistent,” he said. “Biometrics can tell you how loved ones are feeling.”

The Cardio Chair technology would be helpful far beyond the autism community, Weitz said, “people with PTSD, dementia, all kinds of mental health issues.”

Social sensory architecture, the brainchild of architect Sean Ahlquist, is on display at both Kaneko and in front of Millwork Commons in north downtown.

The pieces are twisted structures using stretchy textiles, piping, projections and sensory technology that entice people on the autism spectrum to interact not only with the structure but with someone else, such as a family member or caretaker.

Ahlquist, a professor at the University of Michigan, said he was inspired by his daughter, who is not communicative but is highly sensory oriented. The right environment, he said, makes her shine and want to share the experience.

“The key feature is inviting somebody else,” he said.

Arts events in the festival include “Up and Away,” an interactive play focused on hot air balloons, which ends Sunday at the Rose Theater; an Omaha Symphony Small Ensemble concert for adults with autism on April 16; and two sensory-friendly performances of “The Giver” at the Omaha Community Playhouse on April 16 and 29.

For a complete list of festival events, visit commonsensesfestival,com.

Both Dougherty and Weitz said the festival is only the beginning of their quest to inform the community about sensory issues.

“Common Senses is not an autism-specific thing,” Dougherty said “We’re creating the idea that it’s for all humans. Those who have sensory needs experience things just like us.”

Weitz said she feels called to spread the word.

“It’s very important,” she said, “This is not the exclamation point but the starting point for how we are going to change Omaha.”

