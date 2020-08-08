Coronavirus forces Omaha Playhouse to revamp 2020-21 schedule, but 'Christmas Carol' survives

The last five shows were on the original schedule and feature larger casts, but theater officials hope it will be safe to produce them by next spring, Wagner said.

Patrons in each theater will be socially distanced, with each group at least 6 feet apart. In the small Howard Drew Theater, where some seats are fairly close to the actors, a plexiglass barrier will be installed around the perimeter of the stage.

Audience, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks, properly placed according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be available for free.

There no longer will be lobby meet-and-greets with the casts, and concessions won’t be available.

“We believe we have created a plan that places the health of our community first while creating a safe environment for theater to thrive,” Wagner said.

A full list of safety precautions is on the Playhouse website. For information on the tickets, call the box office at 402-553-0800.

