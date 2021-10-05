'Dancing With the Stars' tour coming to Omaha in February

“Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2022” will stop in Omaha on Feb. 1.

The tour, celebrating the 30th season of the popular ABC-TV show, will perform for one night at the Orpheum Theater.

Tickets, starting at $59, are available starting Friday. They go on sale at 10 a.m. at ticketomaha.com and noon at the Ticket Omaha box office, 1200 Douglas St. in the Holland Center.

The live performance will feature some of the TV show’s dancers performing routines from past episodes plus new numbers choreographed especially for the tour.

The television show airs at 7 p.m. on Monday nights and is available the next day on abc.com, the ABC app and Hulu. The current television season features Omaha teen star JoJo Siwa.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.