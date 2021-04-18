Deja vu? No, just Opera Omaha rescheduling canceled productions

Opera Omaha has announced its 2021-2022 season, and it sounds familiar.

Three shows canceled by the pandemic are back, including the company’s first foray into musical theater in more than 10 years and a new production of a rarely seen opera about the families of Romeo and Juliet.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 27, 2022. It will be led by the same creative team it would have had this spring: director Susan Clement Toberer of the Blue Barn Theatre and conductor Hal France, who was Opera Omaha’s artistic director from 1995 to 2005.

The dark musical about a murderous hair-cutter and his pie-making accomplice is a Tony Award-winner.

“The Capulets and the Montagues,” by Vincenzo Bellini and Felice Romani, originally was to be part of the spring 2020 ONE Festival. James Darrah, artistic director of the festival, created a dark and visually rich exploration of love and loss for the production, which is a company premiere.

It is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 17. Christopher Allen will be the conductor.