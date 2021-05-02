'Descendants,' 'The Sound of Music' among highlights of next Rose Theater season

Two popular musicals and a beloved movie made into a stage play are among the offerings in the 2021-2022 Rose Theater season.
Rose officials say they’re anticipating a “return to normal” after the current season, which featured a combination of in-person and digital performances.
“The Sound of Music,” canceled this season, will be produced in June 2022. And “Disney’s Descendants” will premiere in September.
The stage version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will return in-person for the holidays after being online-only in 2020.
Another show canceled in the current season, “Corduroy!,” will open in October.
The season will start early with a special event. A concert, “Misunderstood: Heroes and Villains,” opens June 4. It will be a bonus show for people who buy memberships by June 1, and people who were members in the past two seasons will receive free tickets as well.
“Some of these productions are projects we have been thinking about for a number of years,” said Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick.
The complete lineup
Member shows
“Cordoroy!,” Oct. 9-Nov. 14. About a little girl and a teddy bear.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 3-19. The classic film made into a stage play.
“Carmela Full of Wishes,” Jan. 28-Feb. 22, 2022. World debut of a show based on a book by Newbery Award winners Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson.
“Giraffes Can’t Dance,” April 8-May 1, 2022. A musical version of the best-selling book with the same title.
Premium shows
“Disney’s Descendants,” Sept. 10-Oct. 10. Stage version of the animated movie.
“The Sound of Music,” June 3-19, 2022. The much-loved story of the Von Trapp family.
Bonus concert
“Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains,” June 4-20, 2021. First Stage show (for very young children and those who are neuro-diverse)
“Up & Away,” March 12-April 3
For tickets and other information, go to rosetheater.org
Intergeneration Orchestra to play first concert in 15 months
The Intergeneration Orchestra of Omaha will return to the stage today for the first time since February 2020.
The group, whose members are older than 50 and younger than 25, traditionally has a Pops & Pie Concert each spring, but didn’t have one last year because of the pandemic.
The event will begins at 3 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave. Doors open at 2.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
