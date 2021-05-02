'Descendants,' 'The Sound of Music' among highlights of next Rose Theater season

Two popular musicals and a beloved movie made into a stage play are among the offerings in the 2021-2022 Rose Theater season.

Rose officials say they’re anticipating a “return to normal” after the current season, which featured a combination of in-person and digital performances.

“The Sound of Music,” canceled this season, will be produced in June 2022. And “Disney’s Descendants” will premiere in September.

The stage version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will return in-person for the holidays after being online-only in 2020.

Another show canceled in the current season, “Corduroy!,” will open in October.

The season will start early with a special event. A concert, “Misunderstood: Heroes and Villains,” opens June 4. It will be a bonus show for people who buy memberships by June 1, and people who were members in the past two seasons will receive free tickets as well.

“Some of these productions are projects we have been thinking about for a number of years,” said Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick.

The complete lineup