'Disney's Descendants' brings musical fantasy to Rose Theater stage

The new musical at the Rose Theater examines what might happen when the teen children of Disney villains attend school with the kids of Disney heroes.

“Disney’s Descendants” is onstage at the Rose through Oct. 10. It combines elements of the first two animated “Descendants” movies.

Some of the characters include the offspring of “Aladdin” villain Jafar, Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians” and Belle and her prince from “Beauty and the Beast.”

It gives kids a lot to think about: Does your background determine your destiny? Can a young person fight against the status quo? And can disparate sides work together for the common good?

“I am thrilled to be able to have these very real, very prevalent and very current issues of questioning and stepping away from what the last generation did to blaze your own trail seen through the incredibly colorful, vivid, out-of-this-world lens of Disney,” said guest director Katherine M. Carter.