Don't be alarmed: That guy in the Durham Museum exhibit is supposed to move

You can see an art conservator working on an iconic Omaha painting in the new exhibit at the Durham Museum — if you show up at the right time.

On select days, Kenneth Bé from the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center will conserve “Aerial View of Omaha” in the exhibition, “Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History Through Art and Story.” It opened Saturday and runs through Nov. 21.

The 1905 painting — part of the museum’s permanent collection — once hung in the lobby of the Omaha Bee newspaper office. Now faded, it looks west from the Missouri River and captures the layout of Omaha past and present. Bé’s work will bring it to new life.

The exhibit also will feature museum staff actively digitizing photographs from the Durham collection and highlight stories behind iconic Omaha photos through the personal memories of former staffer and volunteer Bill Gonzalez, a long-time Omahan.