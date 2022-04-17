Don't dismiss Tchaikovsky opera because of current events, directors say

Given the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, freelance music director Steven White thinks some people might question the choice of Opera Omaha’s next production.

The opera, “Eugene Onegin,” is by 19th century Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and is based on a poetic novel by beloved Russian author Alexander Pushkin.

Many people, outraged by president Vladimir Putin’s war against his neighbor, are advocating for Americans to boycott all things Russian, including the arts.

So when Tchaikovsky’s work premieres at the Orpheum next weekend, “that will be the elephant in the room,” said White, who last conducted for Opera Omaha in 2018.

But both White, the production’s conductor, and Rosetta Cucchi, its director, say denying the beauty of Russian art is both short-sighted and wrong.

And the opera, considered by many to be Tchaikovsky’s best, is indeed beautiful, they say.

“In our piano rehearsal, I was moved by the beauty of the music and thinking what a legacy Russia has given us, and the tragedy of the Russian people,” White said. “As thinking artists and citizens of the world, we have to be able to recognize that often the value we find in art transcends the political and even geopolitical tragedies that are happening.”

Cucchi agrees.

“To cancel culture is not the right way to solve the tragedy that we are living in these days,” she said in a joint interview with White last week.

They promise that their version of “Eugene Onegin” will be gorgeous, passionate and compelling.

It’s the story of Tatiana, who falls deeply in love with Onegin. He cruelly rejects her and flirts with her sister, which leads to a duel. He flees, but returns later, tortured by regret and remorse.

Cucchi is telling the story through the remembrances of Tatiana 30 years after she met Onegin.

“She is rethinking her life, passing through each moment with some regrets and some thought of what she did right,” Cucchi said.

The director is setting her production in the 1950s and 1960s, not Tchaikovsky’s 19th century. She said she thinks people in the modern era are more free to express their emotions.

While Cucchi’s vision won’t change the way White will conduct the music, he said he is pleased with her choices.

“Emotion is everything in this opera,” he said. “The story happens in the hearts of the characters. And what Tchaikovsky has done is write music that has elevated their stories to a level of profound passion.”

In fact, he said, Tchaikovsky was reluctant at first to call “Eugene Onegin” an opera, instead using the term “lyric scenes.”

White said the story is relatable and human.

“I remember the first time I was in love. I thought the world would end if I didn’t have that love returned,” he said. “It was a matter of life and death to me.”

Cucchi said the opera’s costumes will reflect the 1950s and 1960s, giving the designer an interesting era to deal with. The set design, however, “is more metaphysical, about a society that meets together, talks about people, gossips,” she said.

Because of that, a focal point of the set are tables at which people can sit at and talk.

“A lot of good stories can come out around the table,” she said.

This is Cucchi’s first “Eugene Onegin” and White’s second. They say it’s performed often around the world; right now, in fact, a production is in the works not only in Omaha but at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

“It is worth it,” said Cucchi, who is artistic director of the Wexford Festival in Ireland and last worked with Opera Omaha in 2018. “It is such a masterpiece it should be performed as often as possible.”

