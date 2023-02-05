Emmy-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Richard Thomas believes you can’t play icons, but you can play people. When the person you are playing is Atticus Finch, an iconic character in American literature, there are certain things you have to keep in mind.

“Atticus doesn’t exist outside of his iterations in screenplays, novels or play text,” Thomas said in an interview with The World-Herald. “He’s different from place to place depending on how’s he’s portrayed on the page.”

As Atticus Finch, Thomas leads the national touring company cast of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” coming to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater Tuesday through Feb. 12. The Omaha show is the 2018 adaptation by Aaron Sorkin, who’s writing credits include “A Few Good Men,” “The Social Network” and “The West Wing.”

Thomas’ lengthy career has included notable television, film and stage work. Some of his most-known performances include John-Boy Walton from the TV series “The Waltons” (for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Frank Gaad on “The Americans,” the Rev. Bobby Joe in “Glory! Glory!” and most recently, Nathan Davis on the popular Netflix series “Ozark.” In 2017, he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in “The Little Foxes” on Broadway.

“To Kill a Mockingbird”, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that is considered a classic piece of American literature, is loosely based on Lee’s childhood in late 1930s Alabama. The story deals with the controversial issues of racism and rape, while also looking at the relationships and heart of a southern family. Atticus, a key figure in the novel and the narrator’s father, is a lawyer who is tasked with defending Tom Robinson, a Black man accused of raping a young White woman. Lee’s depiction of Atticus has made him a hero to many readers and a role model for many lawyers. Actor Gregory Peck played Atticus in the 1962 film version of the book — for which he won an Academy Award for best actor.

Thomas said Sorkin’s stage version takes Atticus “off the pedestal” and gives him a “wonderful journey as a vulnerable, flawed person.”

“All of the unassailable virtues that, that Atticus presents in the film are interrogated in this particular adaptation,” Thomas said. “His ideas about community, his optimism, his idealism, these things are interrogated beautifully. One of the things that (Sorkin) has done is give him a sense of humor ... and a lot of humility. He is humble and he’s nice. He’s a lovely person, but not perfect. And so that makes it a much more interesting play.”

One of the show’s major themes is how youths view society around them and their responses to what Robinson’s trial stirs up in their small town. While the book has been required reading for many classrooms, Thomas said it’s important to remember this is not a young adult novel. Though he read the story in his youth, he re-read it in preparation for his stage performance. Reading it as an adult was a “completely different experience,” he said.

“The trial of Tom Robinson, I think is like two chapters in the book, but so much of this is about Atticus trying to parent these kids,” Thomas said.

He added that Atticus is a very big role, not just in terms of the amount of dialogue but also for the magnitude of his presence on stage.

“There’s a great emotional journey and it’s very powerful. It’s a lot of work because it’s heavy and that’s why the humor is so important,” Thomas said. “The first act is essentially comedy with serious parts and the second act is essentially tragedy with funny parts. It’s beautifully constructed, but it’s a huge part and it takes everything you’ve got.”

ABOUT THE SHOW What: The national tour of Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird," part of Omaha Performing Arts' Broadway series When: Tuesday through Feb. 12. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Where: The Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Tickets: Tickets are still available and range from $39 to $115. They can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or at the Omaha Performing Arts box office inside the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. More information: o-pa.org

