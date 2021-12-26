'Evan Hansen' actor discusses show as a 'conversation starter' about mental health, suicide

“We’ve all got that narrator in our head telling us all the things we are doing wrong all of the time, and I think while he tries to make a good impression, he’s looking at other people’s eyes and thinking ‘Oh they see right through me. They see the worst things in me,’ which isn’t necessarily true,” Anthony said.

Perhaps the biggest challenge Anthony said he faces in the role is coming back to himself after each show concludes.

“Evan is so anxious and I spend three hours every night pumping myself so full of his anxiety that I have to be really conscious in the rest of my life about counteracting that,” he said.

Anthony first worked on Broadway in 2014 in the musical “Book of Mormon.” He joined “Dear Evan Hansen” in 2018. The tour was originally set to perform in Omaha in 2020, but was postponed when the pandemic halted live theater performances throughout the country. The show will open in Omaha on Tuesday at the Orpheum Theater.