Famed composer Danny Elfman talks about his works ahead of appearances, festivities at UNL

Musician and composer Danny Elfman won two Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award and has been nominated for four Oscars.

But he’s never had an honor like the one he’s about to receive in Lincoln.

Wednesday is the start of Danny Elfman Week at the Lied Center for Performing Arts and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, four days of concerts and other activities that will culminate with a stage show by Elfman himself.

“This is a first,” Elfman said in a phone interview last week. “It makes me kind of blush to think about it. I am extremely flattered.”

Lincoln is in good company. Elfman said Paris had a similar program a few years back, “but it wasn’t this much.”

There is indeed a lot to take in during the Lincoln fest, and Elfman will be present for many of the activities.

He has written more than 100 film scores, including “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and 15 more for director Tim Burton. He also has written television themes (“Desperate Housewives,” “The Simpsons”), music for stage productions and orchestral works.

He got his start with his brother in a street performance troupe, The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo (including an appearance on “The Gong Show” you can find on the Internet, though he doesn’t recommend it: “You can’t control what’s on YouTube,” he said in the interview.)

That evolved into the popular new wave band Oingo Boingo in the early 1980s, in which he rose to prominence.

His concert at the Lied Center, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, is titled “Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton.” He said it’s a show put together in 2013 for a London premiere. It marked his return to the stage about 18 years after the end of Oingo Boingo.

“It was designed to be my comeback performance,” he said. “I believe it was the 25th anniversary of (our) collaboration.”

Elfman was apprehensive about it. It would be time-consuming to put together, and he wasn’t sure about singing onstage after all that time.

“I still have an enormous amount of stage fright. That never changes,” he said. “And after an 18-year break, that anxiety gets magnified about a million times.”

The London audience, he said, “was so great that it made me feel like I could do this.”

He has performed the program at iconic venues around the world. At the Lied, he will be joined by the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra with conductor John Mauceri, violinist Sandy Cameron and a large University of Nebraska choir. The show will include a giant screen to project movie clips, storyboards and sketches from the Burton-Elfman collaboration.

Another concert, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., will feature Third Coast Percussion performing the Elfman Percussion Quartet, a piece he composed for the group. That concert is in Kimball Hall on the UNL campus.

He said they requested the piece, written in 2019, via legendary composer Philip Glass for a music festival in Big Sur, California. Third Coast Percussion was to perform a Glass composition at the festival, and Glass thought it would be nice to have another work to complement his.

“I took half a second and said ‘Yes.’ It was instant,” Elfman said.

Elfman’s piece is part of Third Coast Percussion’s 2022 program “Perspectives,” which won’t include the Glass composition. When asked if his piece could stand alone, Elfman demurred.

“It’s hard getting me to talk about my own music in any way,” he said. “How good is it or will it stand alone? I like to think so, but the audience gets to decide that question.”

Elfman said he will be involved in the week’s events “as much as possible.” Other programs on the schedule include a showing of the Burton film “Beetlejuice,” scored by Elfman, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The film, starring Michael Keaton and Geena Davis, will be at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center on the UNL campus.

On Friday, Sandy Cameron will perform the Nebraska premiere of Elfman’s Violin Concerto at Kimball Hall. She will be accompanied at the 7:30 p.m. concert by the UNL Orchestra, which will be conducted by Mauceri.

Students will get a chance to meet Elfman. He said he will speak at UNL film and music classes while he is in town, but has no idea what he will talk about.

“What I look forward to most is taking questions and getting a lively conversation going,” he said. “I like the improvisation of having nothing prepared (so) I request having a Q and A rather than a speech. The questions are all over the place.”

Kind of like his career. He said the thing he’s most surprised about his work is that he has been able to pivot into areas — such as composing — that he previously knew nothing about. It’s also what gives him the most satisfaction.

“It was like jumping off a cliff and hoping you’re gonna land on something soft and not get killed,” he said. “To do something I’ve never done and pull it off is still the most exciting thing in the world to me.”