Flaming dessert cart to wheel again at Vincenzo's after pandemic break

Before the pandemic, server Kevin Bartholomew was making a name for himself with a flaming dessert cart at Vincenzo’s Ristorante near 156th and Pacific Streets.
Beginning this Thursday, he’ll be wheeling the cart again once a week.
On Thursday nights, he’ll make treats such as bananas Foster, cherries jubilee, s’mores, baked Alaska and other delights from 5 to 9:30 p.m. He’ll serve in the main dining room, the lounge and, unless it’s too windy, the patio.
He’ll also serve flaming coffees, and each item can be prepared without alcohol on request. In addition, he makes special desserts for kids.
If you’re coming just for dessert, Vincenzo’s owners ask that you arrive after 8 p.m. to make sure there are enough tables for dinner service.
Parties of five or more can make reservations at 402-498-3889.
Papillion La Vista Community Theatre returns with ‘Spelling Bee’
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens Friday at the SumTur Amphitheatre, home of the Papillion La Vista Community Theatre.
It’s a musical comedy about a middle school competition that’s run by three quirky adults and pits six equally quirky kids against each other. As they spell, the contestants reveal funny and touching stories about their lives.
The show marks the return of the theater company after last summer’s pandemic break. And it has something to say after most of us spend more than a year at home, said Director Suzanne Withem.
“At its core, ‘Spelling Bee’ is about figuring out where we fit in,” she said. “Connections and communities, quirky though they may be, are central themes of the show and our community right now. As we emerge from the isolation of the last year, just like those kids, we are relearning how we fit together.”
The theater offered digital performances in an Encore Fest last year, but there’s nothing like being live and in person, actors and crew members said.
“We’re so excited to return to sharing the live performances the community has come to love over the years,” said Emily Tonniges, theater board president.
“Spelling Bee” is at 8 p.m. Friday through July 18 and July 22-24. Tickets, starting at $10, can be purchased at plvct.org or the SumTur box office, 11691 S. 108th St., from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Durham Museum extends James Cameron exhibit
“James Cameron — Challenging the Deep” will be at the Durham Museum for about three weeks longer than planned.
The exhibit offers a look at the depths of oceans through the lens of Cameron’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations. He has made it possible for thousands to see some of the least known places on Earth.
When it opened in May, the exhibit made its North American premiere. It was originally scheduled to close on Sept. 12 and now will be open through Oct. 3.
For more information and other schedule changes, see durhammuseum.org.
Playhouse wraps up season with Awards Night
Actors, crew members and others gathered at the Omaha Community Playhouse for Awards Night to cap the 2020-2021 season.
Three actors won the theater’s top honor, the Fonda McGuire Award, for their work: Josh Peyton for “Fully Committed”; Leanne Hill Carlson for
“Grounded” and DJ Tyree for “Ain’t Misbehavin’."
Other honors included:
Mary Peckham Award for a memorable performance in a feature role
Tiffany White-Welchen, “Ain’t Misbehavin’" (musical)
Bailey Carlson, “The Last Five Years” (musical)
Erik Quam, “The Drawer Boy” (play)
Mark Thornburg, “The Drawer Boy” (play)
Barbara Ford Award for outstanding performance in a supporting role
Olivia Howard, "The Drawer Boy"
Josh Peyton, "A Christmas Carol"
Outstanding youth award
Dominic Torres, “A Christmas Carol”
Brinlee Roeder, “A Christmas Carol”
Bill Bailey Debut Award
Jus. B, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” (musical)
Natalie Weiss, “I Am My Own Wife” (play)
Charles Jones Award to recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director
Leiloni Brewer, “Ain’t Misbehavin’”
Trustees Award to recognize special distinguished service
Mary Anne Ramge
Kaneko to host premiere of local dance film
“Hidden Places,” a film by the tbd. dance collective, will premiere at Kaneko on Friday and Saturday.
Performances will be held simultaneously in two galleries at the art center, 1111 Jones St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the screening starts at 8.
The film, which follows the path of a person seeking inspiration, was shot this spring.
Members of the dance troupe will perform an introductory movement piece in the northern facing window of Kaneko between 7:30 and 8 p.m. both nights.
Director Nik Fackler and dancers will participate in a question and answer session after each film showing.
Tickets, $10, are available at thekaneko.org.
Exhibit inspired by Frida Kahlo opens at Apollon Art Space
The legacy of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo inspired a new art exhibit sponsored by the Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands.
“Feliz Cumpleanos, Frida” runs through July 30 at the Apollon Art Space, 1801 Vinton St.
Featured artists are Jeffrey Ballard, Pamela Berry, Candi Blanchard, Claire Caswell, Bonnie Cosentino, Mari Dailey, Sedra D’mente, Agustin M. Delgado Jimenez, Jose Garcia Rios, Linda García, Meganne Horrocks, Kate Jobe, Jacqueline Lee, Stephanie Niverson, Rodney Rahl, Christine Reilly, Jair Rodriguez, Timothy Schaffert, Glenda Stone, Dorothy Tuma and Roxanne Wach.
The gallery is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or to register for workshops accompanying the exhibit, visit mahsm.org.