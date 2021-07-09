Flaming dessert cart to wheel again at Vincenzo's after pandemic break

The show marks the return of the theater company after last summer’s pandemic break. And it has something to say after most of us spend more than a year at home, said Director Suzanne Withem.

“At its core, ‘Spelling Bee’ is about figuring out where we fit in,” she said. “Connections and communities, quirky though they may be, are central themes of the show and our community right now. As we emerge from the isolation of the last year, just like those kids, we are relearning how we fit together.”

The theater offered digital performances in an Encore Fest last year, but there’s nothing like being live and in person, actors and crew members said.

“We’re so excited to return to sharing the live performances the community has come to love over the years,” said Emily Tonniges, theater board president.

“Spelling Bee” is at 8 p.m. Friday through July 18 and July 22-24. Tickets, starting at $10, can be purchased at plvct.org or the SumTur box office, 11691 S. 108th St., from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Durham Museum extends James Cameron exhibit

“James Cameron — Challenging the Deep” will be at the Durham Museum for about three weeks longer than planned.