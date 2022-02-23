Former Opera Omaha conductor relishes return for 'Sweeney Todd'

For the past three years, noted musician and conductor Hal France has been at the University of Nebraska at Omaha teaching musical theater classes.

He’s probably better known, however, for his 10 years as the executive director of Opera Omaha (from 1995 to 2005) and his extensive freelance career as a guest conductor with noted opera companies across the country.

His last appearance with Opera Omaha was in 2018, as the conductor for Giuseppe Verdi’s “Falstaff.”

Now he’s back behind the baton for the company as the conductor of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd (The Demon Barber of Fleet Street),” premiering Friday at the Orpheum Theater.

He’s thrilled to be working on such an iconic example of musical theater — one that has many elements of opera — as he settles into his still-evolving gig as an instructor at UNO.

He’s helping the school develop an undergraduate program that will allow students to choose a musical theater major or minor. He’s also planning for UNO’s first summer musical academy for high school students, set for this June.

“Musical theater is an area I’m very keen on developing in my life," he said. "It’s a vast and fascinating world.”

“Sweeney Todd” is an iconic example of the genre, he said.

“(It) is one of the great masterpieces in the world,” he said. “It’s our Mozart in some ways.”

France said concept and stage director Susan Clement and her team have developed the Opera Omaha production from the ground up.

It’s “very different” from other approaches, he said, “and very ambitious.”

The musical is the story of a Victorian-era British barber who returns to London after 15 years of exile to exact revenge on the corrupt judge who sent him away. He eventually swears vengeance on the entire human race and murders as many people as he can. His associate, Mrs. Lovett, bakes their remains into pies and sells them.

Many productions focus on realistic street settings to set the tone, but Clement — longtime artistic director of Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre — is digging into the psychology of Sweeney, France said.

“There will be lots of historic references but in an abstract way," he said. "It’s ambitious to go after a more internal view and not just realistic street settings."

France praised the creative spirit of Clement and the production designers, including lighting, sets, hair, makeup, costumes, sound and everything else that goes into a show.

“It’s a very significant team, all of them,” he said. Bill Kirby of the Blue Barn is the sound designer and David Neumann, “an old friend of Susan who is respected in the Broadway world,” is the choreographer, France said.

No matter the approach, the show blurs the lines between opera and musical theater, making it an attractive choice for opera companies.

When “Sweeney Todd” hit Broadway, it sparked a hot debate about its genre, France said.

“When it came out in 1979, people said ‘That’s Stephen Sondheim's opera,’” he said. “It’s a tragedy with dark themes and characters and Sweeney sings an incredible song that you have to call an aria.”

Sondheim didn't engage in the debate, France said.

“(He) was just telling a very dramatic story in the way he knew how."

The legendary Hal Prince, who directed “Sweeney Todd” on Broadway, was also at the helm the first time an opera company produced it. He brought the musical to the Houston Opera Company along with some members of the original cast. France worked with Prince as an assistant conductor on that production.

Opera Omaha leaders had no idea of that when they approached France for their "Sweeney Todd."

“Why they thought of me I don’t know, but I’m glad they did,” he said.

There are only two performances of Opera Omaha’s “Sweeney Todd,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at operaomaha.org.

