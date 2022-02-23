 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Opera Omaha conductor relishes return for 'Sweeney Todd'

  • Updated
  • 0
022422-owh-new-operaomaha-p1

"Sweeney Todd," considered by some to be more an opera than a musical, takes the Orpheum Stage on Friday night for a two-show run by Opera Omaha. 

For the past three years, noted musician and conductor Hal France has been at the University of Nebraska at Omaha teaching musical theater classes.

He’s probably better known, however, for his 10 years as the executive director of Opera Omaha (from 1995 to 2005) and his extensive freelance career as a guest conductor with noted opera companies across the country.

His last appearance with Opera Omaha was in 2018, as the conductor for Giuseppe Verdi’s “Falstaff.”

Now he’s back behind the baton for the company as the conductor of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd (The Demon Barber of Fleet Street),” premiering Friday at the Orpheum Theater.

He’s thrilled to be working on such an iconic example of musical theater — one that has many elements of opera — as he settles into his still-evolving gig as an instructor at UNO.

022422-owh-new-operaomaha-p2

Zachary James is the title character and Emily Pulley is Mrs. Lovett in Opera Omaha's production of "Sweeney Todd."

He’s helping the school develop an undergraduate program that will allow students to choose a musical theater major or minor. He’s also planning for UNO’s first summer musical academy for high school students, set for this June.

People are also reading…

“Musical theater is an area I’m very keen on developing in my life," he said. "It’s a vast and fascinating world.”

“Sweeney Todd” is an iconic example of the genre, he said.

“(It) is one of the great masterpieces in the world,” he said. “It’s our Mozart in some ways.”

France said concept and stage director Susan Clement and her team have developed the Opera Omaha production from the ground up.

It’s “very different” from other approaches, he said, “and very ambitious.”

The musical is the story of a Victorian-era British barber who returns to London after 15 years of exile to exact revenge on the corrupt judge who sent him away. He eventually swears vengeance on the entire human race and murders as many people as he can. His associate, Mrs. Lovett, bakes their remains into pies and sells them.

022422-owh-new-operaomaha-p3

Chorus members in "Sweeney Todd," which premieres Friday at the Orpheum Theater. Susan Clement of the Blue Barn Theatre is the concept and stage director for the Opera Omaha production. 

Many productions focus on realistic street settings to set the tone, but Clement — longtime artistic director of Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre — is digging into the psychology of Sweeney, France said.

“There will be lots of historic references but in an abstract way," he said. "It’s ambitious to go after a more internal view and not just realistic street settings."

France praised the creative spirit of Clement and the production designers, including lighting, sets, hair, makeup, costumes, sound and everything else that goes into a show.

“It’s a very significant team, all of them,” he said. Bill Kirby of the Blue Barn is the sound designer and David Neumann, “an old friend of Susan who is respected in the Broadway world,” is the choreographer, France said.

No matter the approach, the show blurs the lines between opera and musical theater, making it an attractive choice for opera companies. 

When “Sweeney Todd” hit Broadway, it sparked a hot debate about its genre, France said.

“When it came out in 1979, people said ‘That’s Stephen Sondheim's opera,’” he said. “It’s a tragedy with dark themes and characters and Sweeney sings an incredible song that you have to call an aria.”

022422-owh-new-operaomaha-p4

Sweeney Todd (Zachary James) prepares to exact revenge on his nemesis, Judge Turpin (Rod Neiman) in Opera Omaha's production of "Sweeney Todd (The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)," at the Orpheum Theater this Friday and Sunday. 

Sondheim didn't engage in the debate, France said.

“(He) was just telling a very dramatic story in the way he knew how."

The legendary Hal Prince, who directed “Sweeney Todd” on Broadway, was also at the helm the first time an opera company produced it. He brought the musical to the Houston Opera Company along with some members of the original cast. France worked with Prince as an assistant conductor on that production.

Opera Omaha leaders had no idea of that when they approached France for their "Sweeney Todd."

“Why they thought of me I don’t know, but I’m glad they did,” he said.

There are only two performances of Opera Omaha’s “Sweeney Todd,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at operaomaha.org.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 10

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert