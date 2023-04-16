If love — of theater — is an open door, Lauren Nicole Chapman happily walks through it. The Detroit native and actress is coming to Omaha this week in Disney’s Broadway musical “Frozen,” opening Wednesday at the Orpheum Theater.

The Tony Award-winning show, which is coming as part of Omaha Performing Arts’ current Broadway series, is based on the Disney animated movie from 2013. “Frozen” is about the special bond between two royal sisters — Elsa and Anna. Elsa is the oldest and, after their parents are lost at sea, is destined to become queen of their kingdom. However, Elsa harbors a secret magical power that allows her to create and manipulate ice and snow — so she hides herself away from everyone, including Anna.

Anna, who Chapman plays in the national touring company that is coming to Omaha, is an eternal optimist who wants to experience all the life has to offer — including love and a better relationship with Elsa. When Elsa’s powers are unwittingly unleashed and she flees from the kingdom, Anna sets out on an adventure determined to find her sister.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Chapman said one of the things she immediately noticed about playing Anna was the character’s sense of joy and her good-natured humor.

“Just the way that she operates is from complete optimism,” Chapman said. “I think we can all take a page out of her book, so to speak. It’s certainly something that I try to infuse into my day-to-day life.”

The role of Anna is a very physical one, Chapman noted, which has created something of a challenge. In addition to the songs made famous in the animated movie, the stage production added 14 new songs and dance numbers that are designed to bring Anna and Elsa’s stories to life.

“(Anna) is running around the stage for two hours, essentially,” Chapman said. “Building up that stamina and understanding what that story looks like from beginning to end — that has been the biggest challenge for me.”

From televised singalongs, to dress-up costumes to an extensive toy line, the popularity of “Frozen” spans years and generation of all ages. Because of this, Chapman said there is some pressure to do the characters and the show justice.

“There are kids out there who are just now getting introduced to it while their older siblings or even their parents are like, ‘Hey, that was a thing when I was a kid,’” she said. “It’s certainly a great honor. We have the utmost privilege that it’s a lot of kids’ first experiences watching live theater. And so that is a responsibility that I certainly do not take lightly.”

Chapman said one of her favorite elements of the show is bringing a story or empowerment to life.

“At the helm, we have two strong empowered women, and I think that’s something that not only resonates with these young kids, but also people in all walks of life,” she said. “To see these two women celebrating their differences and ultimately raising each other up is really a very special thing.”

