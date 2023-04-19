Two performers from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will be at Krypton Comics on Thursday.

Andrew McClay and Bobby Marno will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos from 3:30 to 8 p.m. McClay appeared in a variety of roles over four seasons of the hit show. He also has been in multiple films. Marno was on "Game of Thrones" for three seasons and is also a writer, director and producer.

Both actors are appearing in conjunction with Grand Comic Fest, which will be this weekend in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“Game of Thrones,” based on the fantasy book series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R.R. Martin, was on the cable network for eight seasons. It broke audience records and won 59 Emmy Awards before it ended in May 2019.

Krypton Comics was founded more than 20 years ago by Omahan Dean Phillips to sell comics, retro and current toys, games, manga and other items. It’s at 2809 S. 125th Ave., Suite 378, in the Westwood Plaza Shopping Center.

For more info, email dean@kryptoncomicsomaha.com

Temptations to be at Holland Center

Omahans can help The Temptations celebrate their 60th anniversary this weekend.

The legendary Motown rhythm and blues group reached that milestone in 2022, and they will perform concerts Saturday and Sunday with the Omaha Symphony at the Holland Center to extend the revelry.

Otis Williams, the only surviving member of the group, continues to perform as part of The Temptations with new personnel. He will turn 82 in October.

The Temptations have had a profound impact on American culture and the global music landscape. Their hits include “My Girl,” “Ball of Confusion,” “Just My Imagination,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and many, many others. In honor of their anniversary, they recorded a new album, “Temptations 60,” with mostly original songs.

Rolling Stone magazine included the group on its list of the 100 greatest artists of all time, and "Ain't Too Proud," a musical detailing their story, has been a runaway hit on Broadway.

Songs at the two concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, will be announced from the stage, so audience members might be in for some surprises.

Ernest Richardson, the symphony’s principal pops conductor, will conduct the concerts along with Thomas Campbell.

Tickets, ranging from $45 to $99, are available at omahasymphony,com

Music at Miller Park to return

Omaha Performing Arts is sponsoring its third annual Music at Miller Park this summer in partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School, the Miller Park/Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and other community organizations.

The free concerts will be held at the park pavilion, 2702 Redick Ave., on June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12. Blankets, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, and leashed pets are welcome, as are food and drink, including beer and wine.

All shows start with opening acts (to be announced) at 6:30 p.m. and the main performance will begin at 7:30. The events will take place rain or shine.

Featured artists are:

June 10: Dreion, an Omaha native who now lives in Boston, who performs a mix of pop, gospel, soul, jazz and R&B music. His inspirations include Prince, Kirk Franklin, Michael Jackson and more.

July 8: Enjoli & Timeless, a band that focuses on bringing back the true essence and feel of classic R&B music. Enjoli recorded her debut album, “Set the Mood,” in 2013 and, in 2017, formed the band, which has opened for Pleasure P, Juvenile, CeCe Peniston and others.

Aug. 12: Hector Anchondo Band, winner of the 2020 International Blues Challenge. Anchondo’s guitar and his smoky voice weave stories of a life lived for the love of music, according to his bio.

Jazz quartet to play at Holland

Afro-Cuban jazz will shake and sway the Holland Center when the Chucho Valdés Quartet performs on Thursday night.

Dionisio Jesús “Chucho” Valdes Rodriguez, the quartet’s founder, is the winner of six Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys. He has distilled elements of Afro-Cuban tunes, classical music, rock and more into his own distinct style. He was discovered by Dizzy Gillespie, and his first teacher was his father, pianist, composer and bandleader Ramón Valdés.

He has received a lifetime achievement award from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. And he’s still going strong at age 81.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert range from $15 to $33 and are available at the Holland Center box office, 1200 Douglas St., ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

