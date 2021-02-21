Gather restaurant destined for Old Market; Blue Barn and Rave On open shows

“There’s a wealth of music that has been left out of our normal channels of music education,” said Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, the show’s host. “It’s as if people of color, in particular Black or people of African descent, didn’t write classical music at all.”

He said it’s gratifying to be able to correct that assumption.

“To get a chance to explore this wealth of music is really exciting to me — this is the way it should be. This is music that should be part of our common language,” he said in a press release.

Creation of the show is a partnership between KVNO 90.7 and the Omaha Symphony.

King will explore works from musicians of African descent and tell their stories. The show will feature historical perspective and a review of contemporary and rising artists. Some of the composers and artists featured are William Grant Still, Florence Price and Jessie Montgomery.

“The Silent Canon” premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday and repeats at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will run at those times for 13 weeks, ending on May 22.