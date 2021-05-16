Good news, wine lovers (and foodies): Omaha Crush is back

The show in the theater’s patio amphitheater, with additional seating on the green space, features classics from shows such as “Sunday in the Park With George” to hits from recent musicals such as “The Band’s Visit.” The music will be in a dizzying array of styles and genres.

At each performance, a high school- or college-age singer will be spotlighted, with piano accompaniment by Hal France, the show’s musical director.

“Sunset to Starlight” features Jesse Wohlman, Nik Whitcomb, Nina Washington, Melanie Walters, Jordan Smith, Leanne Hill Carlson, Bailey Carlson, Matt Bailey and Jill Anderson, who is co-stage director with Susan Clement.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday and May 27 to 30 at 7:30 p.m. and May 23 at 2 p.m. Access to a virtual performance will be available from 7:30 p.m. May 28 to 11 p.m. June 11.

Single-ticket sales are returning for the first time since March 2020. They’re $35 general admission and $30 for educators, military personnel and health care workers. Digital tickets are $25 and $20. Visit bluebarn.org for more information.

Educator’s art collection to be shown at St. Cecilia Cathedral