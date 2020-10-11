'Grounded' flies high at the Playhouse, thanks to accomplished actor and crew

And though, in my opinion, it became an asset to the show, the box was originally conceived merely as a way to keep Carlson and the audience safe from the coronavirus.

It didn’t detract from the production in the slightest, although Carlson sometimes is blocked slightly by its seams. I was watching a recorded version, however, and I suspect that isn’t the case with the perspective you get in-person.

It’s hard to find the words to describe how Carlson, under the direction of artistic director Kimberly Faith Hickman, conquered the 55 monologues that make up this play.

She not only memorized the words, she let them get under her skin to deliver a relatable, searing and authentic performance that won’t be easy to forget. By the end, her range of emotion has run from A to Z several times over.

And that was seeing it online (though I did stream it through my television). Being there must be amazing. If she made any gaffes, I didn’t notice.

I’ve seen pictures of the Howard Drew Theater’s setup for the show, and the chairs are more than 6 feet apart for social distancing. They tell me the lobby and restrooms have been modified for it, too.