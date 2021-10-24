'Hamilton' actors discuss history, diversity and hope ahead of Omaha performances

Moving like gears in a well-oiled clock, the ensemble plays dozens of roles while Hamilton’s story unfolds. It’s exhausting work, Smith said. “I’ve been in the ensemble before, and I know how difficult their jobs are.”

Smith, in fact, was in the ensemble in the original Broadway companies of “Hairspray” and “Cry-Baby.” He was also an understudy for both Mark and Roger in the touring production of “Rent.”

“Rent,” he said, “was the ‘Hamilton’ of its day. People went nuts for it. ‘Rent’-heads would follow us to different cities and be part of the lottery crowd in the first two rows.”

Perhaps made more popular after the Broadway version of the show started streaming on Disney+ during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Hamilton” is, in many ways, not your typical musical. It’s more than just the story of the infamous duel in which Burr ultimately kills Hamilton. It embraces diversity in both the musical genres — ranging from hip-hop to jazz to R&B to traditional Broadway — and in its choice of actors. For example, in most of the show’s touring companies, George Washington is played by an African American or Asian American person. Tower said that diversity is an integral part of the show.