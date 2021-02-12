'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' among shows coming to Omaha

Omahans have another chance to be in the room where it happens.

“Hamilton” will return to the Orpheum Theater stage for 20 days this fall.

Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires dropped that news Friday morning in an announcement of the 2021-2022 Broadway season, the new lineup replaces the revised 2020-2021 season she previously announced.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical about the Founding Fathers will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 14.

Squires also revealed that the super-popular “Wicked” also will return for two weeks.

In addition, “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony Award best musical winner, also is part of the lineup, as is “Dear Evan Hansen,” which was scheduled at the Orpheum just as the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

“All I can say is wow, what an incredible lineup next fall,” Squires told followers on Facebook Live. “I can’t wait.”

The entire schedule:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Cats,” Sept. 28-Oct. 3.

“Hamilton,” Oct. 26-Nov. 14

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2012