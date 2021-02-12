 Skip to main content
'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' among shows coming to Omaha
'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' among shows coming to Omaha

Hamilton (copy)

A crowd gathers around the Orpheum Theater for the opening night of the musical "Hamilton" in 2019. Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster is returning to Omaha in October for two weeks. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omahans have another chance to be in the room where it happens.

“Hamilton” will return to the Orpheum Theater stage for 20 days this fall.

Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires dropped that news Friday morning in an announcement of the 2021-2022 Broadway season, the new lineup replaces the revised 2020-2021 season she previously announced.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical about the Founding Fathers will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 14.

Squires also revealed that the super-popular “Wicked” also will return for two weeks.

In addition, “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony Award best musical winner, also is part of the lineup, as is “Dear Evan Hansen,” which was scheduled at the Orpheum just as the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

“All I can say is wow, what an incredible lineup next fall,” Squires told followers on Facebook Live. “I can’t wait.”

The entire schedule:

“Cats,” Sept. 28-Oct. 3.

“Hamilton,” Oct. 26-Nov. 14

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2012

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Feb. 8-13, 2022

“Mean Girls,” March 8-13, 2022

“Hadestown,” March 29-April 3, 2022

“Wicked,” April 27-May 15, 2022

“Anastasia,” June 7-12, 2022.

New season ticket packages are on sale at ticketomaha.com, and more information is available at o-pa.com

10 things to know about 'Hamilton' before Disney Plus movie debuts

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

