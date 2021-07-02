Hamilton tickets to go on sale Thursday for Omaha performances

Single tickets for the Omaha performances of "Hamilton" will go on sale Thursday.

Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at TicketOmaha.com or in person at noon Thursday at the box office at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St., according to a press release from Omaha Performing Arts.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical about the Founding Fathers will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 14 at the Orpheum Theater.

Ticket prices will range from $59 to $179, with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

A maximum of eight tickets can be purchased per household. Tickets will not be available by phone on Thursday.

A lottery also will be offered for 40 seats, at $10 apiece, for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the event.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets," producer Jeffrey Seller said. "For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Omaha engagement should be made through Ticket Omaha.”