Two classic musicals and a couple of shows that are fresh from Broadway are among the offerings in the 2023-24 season at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Stephen Santa, the theater’s artistic director, revealed the lineup with Playhouse Executive Director Katie Broman at a party for patrons on Tuesday evening.

They also announced that longtime Omaha actor Cork Ramer will take over as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol," which will return for its 48th year. The previous Scrooge, Jerry Longe, retired at the end of the show’s run last December.

The Playhouse will launch its 99th season this fall, and already is deep into preparing for its 100th anniversary, the duo said in an interview before the event.

“Clyde’s,” by Lynn Nottage, will open the season on Aug. 18 in the small Howard Drew Theatre. It’s one of the two recent Broadway shows on the coming bill, opening at New York’s Hayes Theater in late November 2021 and closing in January 2022.

It’s the story of a restaurant in which the employees are former prison inmates who are getting a second chance in a transition program. It features a character from a previous Nottage show, “Sweat,” that was produced at the Playhouse in 2019.

“It’s funny, it’s touching and it’s surprising,” Santa said.

The season ends with “Hello, Dolly,” which opens May 31, 2024, on the Hawks Mainstage. The musical, by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart, opened on Broadway in 1964, starring Carol Channing in the iconic title role played by Barbra Streisand in the movie.

The plot centers on a strong-willed and pushy matchmaker who is trying to find a bride for a wealthy miser.

“It was important to me to do a golden-age because this (season) they were all contemporary,” Santa said in the interview. “It will be a great way to end our 99th season on a high note.”

The remainder of the coming season also holds some gems:

Sept. 15-Oct. 15: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," book by Douglas McGrath, music and lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Hawks Mainstage. The bio of a prolific singer-songwriter, this show was at the Orpheum Theater when the Broadway tour came to Omaha a few years ago. It’s a wonderfully nostalgic look at some of pop’s greatest hits and the tale of King’s monumental impact on the music industry.

Oct. 6-Nov. 5: “Pipeline,” by Dominique Morisseau. Howard Drew. A compelling story about a mother and educator who tries to keep her son and her students from veering off the straight and narrow into the pipeline to prison.

Nov. 17-Dec. 23: “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens and adapted by Charles Jones. Hawks Mainstage. A new Scrooge, a beloved old story of redemption.

Nov. 24-Dec. 23: “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi Gold.” Howard Drew. A crowd favorite, this audience participation show returns after a successful run this season.

Jan. 26-Feb. 18, 2024: “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. Hawks Mainstage. A farce that the Huffington Post called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen,” this features a mystery amid pratfalls, mayhem and a set that refuses to cooperate. Omahans who saw the Broadway tour of this show at the Orpheum a few years ago are probably still laughing.

Feb. 23-March 24, 2024: “Cabaret” by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff. Howard Drew. This is the season’s other classic musical, re-imagined from the expansive mainstage to the intimate small theater. It premiered on Broadway in 1966 and its story of a burgeoning Nazi party is still relevant.

March 8-30, 2024: Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery." Ludwig’s plays, usually fast-moving and farcical, always are a hit at the Playhouse, Santa and Broman said, and they expect this classic whodunit to be the same. Five actors play more than 40 characters.

April 19-May 12,2024: “Chicken and Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons. This is the other show that’s direct from Broadway. When the Jenkins family comes together at a funeral, skeletons in the closet are revealed and laughter and love prevails.

A number of season subscription packages are now on sale at omahaplayhouse.com, by phone at 402-553-0800 and in person at 6915 Cass St.

