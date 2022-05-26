He's a drag queen, and he plays one onstage in 'Kinky Boots' at Playhouse

Omaha entertainer Roderick Cotton has an amazing vocal range.

“I was blessed to have a voice to hit high notes,” he said, adding that he once played the soaring soprano role of Aldonza in “Man of La Mancha.”

His clear and beautiful falsetto serves him well as a drag queen in shows around the Omaha area and beyond. And now he’s using it at the Omaha Community Playhouse as Lola in “Kinky Boots,” a Broadway musical by Harvey Feinstein and Cyndi Lauper that opened on Friday.

The Tony-Award winning show, based on a 2005 British film, is about a man who partners with a drag queen to produce a line of high-heeled boots to save a shoe factory.

Cotton’s voice puts him in rare territory in the drag queen world. He started doing drag in 2009 and learned early on that singing set him apart. Many drag queens perform acts to recorded music rather than belting out live songs.

When he went to his first national drag pageant, Cotton said, “I sang and the audience went crazy.”

The 38-year-old performer was born and raised in Omaha, graduating from Northwest High School. He sang in the church choir and studied vocal performance in college.

Before his drag queen days, he performed at amusement parks and resorts in the east and auditioned for a number of Broadway shows. He got into drag when he was approached after singing a Toni Braxton song at an Omaha karaoke bar.

“A local drag queen came up and was very impressed that I could sing a song like that as a guy,” he said.

When the fan asked if he’d ever considered performing in drag, Cotton wasn’t interested at first.

“I was like, no, that would never happen,” he said.

He eventually ended up billed as Chanel Savage in a drag revue in Lincoln, and went on to perform in shows and pageants in Nebraska and around the country.

“I denied it at first, but the minute I was all done up, it was like I had done it for years,” he said.

Cotton said drag shows feature a variety of entertainment — some performers focus on big headdresses and sparkles and excess, others have less glitz and concentrate on comedy. There are dancers, with kicks, splits and other tricks, acrobats and entertainers with exaggerated, out-of-proportion physiques.

“Then there are the rare divas like me who grab the mic and sing you a song” wearing feminine costumes and dancing, he said. “I try to give them the whole spectrum.”

He learned to sew his costumes from his drag queen mentor. People in the business form families, he said; shortly after he launched his drag career, his mentor became his “mom” and he now has “kids” of his own.

Mom helped him pick his name (Chanel because he loved designer Coco Chanel and Savage in honor of his mentor, who shared the last name.)

He loves Disney princesses and gets inspiration from their dresses.

Cotton was hard-pressed to estimate how many drag queens perform in Omaha, but said it’s not hard to find a drag show here. There are regular drag queen brunches, pageants and other performances in various local venues.

In addition to “Man of La Mancha,” Cotton was in the musical “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” at the Blue Barn Theatre. He said the role of Lola in “Kinky Boots,” however, fulfills a bucket list wish.

“It’s extremely challenging,” he said, “a true triple threat” with its dialogue, dancing and singing.

New Playhouse Artistic Director Stephen Santa is directing “Kinky Boots” for the first time. It’s also his inaugural show at his new home.

Auditions were held before he was here, so someone else cast Cotton in the role. But Santa is thrilled with his Lola.

“(Cotton) brings an incredible authenticity because of his work in the drag queen world,” Santa said. “That’s something you can’t really teach someone in six weeks.”

He said Cotton knew all of his lines and songs when he came to the first rehearsal.

“For a director, that’s a dream,” Santa said. "You can focus on developing the character.”

Cotton said he was so well-prepared because he’s wanted this part for a long time. And he suspected the rehearsal period would be a blur.

“I knew it was just going to go really fast and fun so I decided to strap in and go with the ride,” he said.

Santa said he thinks Cotton will get a lot of returns for his hard work.

“I can’t wait for the audience to see it,” the director said about a week before opening night. “It is a career-defining role for him and something that people will talk about for years. I guarantee people are going (be) completely blown away.”

