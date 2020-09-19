How this Iowa artist turns metal into lifelike tree sculptures

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orlo “Woody” Jones jokes that he retired so he could start working.

His welding hobby branched out from rustic fire pits to 1-ton trees in the span of a year.

“This is no fancy shop,” Jones says as he leads his visitor into a farm implement building on his acreage four miles northwest of Malvern. A 30-foot metal tree is in progress. Its trunk and limbs look so real, they prompt a double take.

Jones, 74, has been welding since his teenage years just a mile down the road. He owned and operated a welding shop in Malvern for 20 years, then worked for Kiewit Construction as a fabrication shop foreman in nearby Pacific Junction until retirement in 2013.

The shop building on his acreage went up that same year. He’s been doing farm welding here ever since. But Jones’ tree work is a relatively new pursuit. How it came about is as remarkable as the metal work itself.

* * * * *







About this time seven years ago, Jones was on a tractor, working along his pond, when the tractor started to tip on the sloped grade. He bailed into the pond and the tractor rolled into the water, pinning him in the mud.