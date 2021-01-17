Immigration-themed textile art commissioned by Omaha Children's Museum moves to UNO

The immigration stories she heard from Omahans inspired her finished piece, which was completed last fall and displayed at the Intercultural Senior Center, a gathering place for elderly people from several nations.

“We all loved it,” said center Executive Director Carolina Padilla, though she added that she was sad more seniors couldn’t see it because of COVID-19.

“Our Journey to Home” now is on display in the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

It will move to the American Muslim Institute at the Tri-Faith campus in March.

Omaha Performing Arts reveals new in-person lineup

Several live shows are coming to the Holland Center and the Orpheum Theater this spring.

Omaha Performing Arts said the concerts — in a variety of genres and disciplines — will continue to have social distancing and a mask mandate.

In addition, ticket-buyers can watch performances at home if they aren’t able to attend, with the exception of the Allman Betts Band concert in April.

THE LINEUP