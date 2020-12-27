In 2021, Cathedral Flower Festival to bloom online

“American Portrait” is described in publicity materials as an initiative that collects stories across the country “to create a digital mosaic of what it means to be an American today.” You can find the work of Beaulieu and others at www.pbs.org/american-portrait.

It largely features user-generated content but PBS also engaged filmmakers such as Beaulieu to tell stories from their own communities, especially those involving people who are unlikely or unable to submit content themselves.

The filmmakers get a stipend, Beaulieu said, which came in handy for his new avocation. He’s also had a few paid film jobs and has received grants to finance his documentary, which he hopes to complete soon.

Beaulieu knew he would enjoy working on the “American Portrait” project.

“It was great to get the opportunity to do something for PBS,” he said. “It’s an organization that every filmmaker strives to be a part of.”

But he was surprised at how collaborative it was, especially when he was miles away from other participants.