“Early Days of Kanesville,” a painting by renowned Iowa artist Grant Wood, will officially be added to the collection at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs on Friday.

The 19-foot-by-6-foot mural will be unveiled in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the center’s Anne and John P. Nelson Gallery & Exhibition Floor. It was one of two murals commissioned by hotel magnate Eugene Eppley in 1927 for the Hotel Chieftain in Council Bluffs.

Wood based it on paintings and sketches by George Simons, the first artist in Council Bluffs. Simons worked as a cook for the surveying party of railroad pioneer Grenville Dodge and, between meals, made drawings that provided the earliest pictorial record of the city in the 1850s.

The City of Council Bluffs obtained “Early Days of Kanesville” in 1972 from the California surgeon who had removed it from the hotel when it was renovated in 1970. It was stored at Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha for about 13 years and restored in 1985. It had been hanging at Iowa Western Community College since 1986.

In late 2022, the Council Bluffs mayor and City Council agreed to permanently loan the mural, now worth about $2 million, to Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment., the nonprofit group that operates the Hoff Center. “Corn Room,” the mural it was with at the Hotel Chieftain, was already installed in the Nelson Gallery.

“Given the monetary, historic and artistically significant value to the city, (“Early Days of Kanesville”) needs to be in a gallery to be appropriately conserved and protected,” said Danna Kehm, chief executive officer of PACE.

She said the Nelson Gallery has a fire suppression system, temperature and humidity controls and high-level security systems that will protect the mural.

In addition, the relocation of “Early Days of Kanesville” will allow PACE to provide free programming about the painting, its creator Wood (known primarily for “American Gothic”) and early Council Bluffs, she said.

Local Grant historian Dick Miller is thrilled about the move.

“It’s finally home after 96 years, next to the ‘Corn Room’ mural. It’s been quite a journey,” Miller said. “This mural will be well taken care of, and it looks beautiful in its new space.”

The gallery is open to the public on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

The unveiling ceremony is free and open to all. The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center is at 1001 S. Sixth St.

Unusual 'Twelfth Night'

How can two people play every role in William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”?

The Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., has an answer to that question this weekend.

The Shakespeare comedy, featuring actors Ryan Kathman and Delaney Jackson, will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Kathman adapted the play for two actors, and director Moira Mangiameli has a reputation for giving new life to old scripts.

“Twelfth Night” is the story of Viola, a young woman who is separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck and finds herself alone in a strange land. She disguises herself as a man and takes a job in the court of Duke Orsino, leading to a web of mistaken identity and misplaced love.

The two actors will alternate playing the principle and secondary characters in a wide range of voices and styles. They often play more than one character in a single scene, showcasing their versatility and range.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, with a $2 convenience fee attached to each. They’re available at bensontheatre.org

‘The Tenth Man’ opens

Noted playwright Paddy Chayefsky’s “The Tenth Man” is now onstage at the B’nai Israel Synagogue in Council Bluffs.

The Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Company is presenting the play through May 7. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Chayefsky adapted the 1959 play from “The Dybbuk” by S. Ansky. The comedy involves a small group of Jewish men who are trying to get a minyan (quorum) for their morning prayers. One man brings his granddaughter, claiming she has been possessed by a dybbuk (evil spirit); another drags in a hungover, non-believing Jewish man from the sidewalk. Those events create a hysterically funny yet profound setting in which the faith and the skepticism of the men is tested.

BSB is known for its “immersive” locations for plays such as First Central Congregational Church of Christ and Joslyn Castle, in which the setting becomes another character to connect the audience more deeply with productions. B’nai Israel, at 617 Mynster St., is one of the oldest active synagogues in the region and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so it should offer a similar experience.

Chayefsky is known for other scripts, including “Network,” “Altered States” and “Marty.”

Tickets for the play are $35 general admission, $30 students, people 85 and older and military personnel and either $24 or $28 for season ticket holders. They’re available at bsbtheatre.com

Omaha Symphonic Winds concert

Composer Jay Dawson’s “Fanfare,” which was inspired by and written during an airplane ride, will be among the repertoire at this Sunday’s Omaha Symphonic Winds concert.

It will start at 3 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 324 S. Jackson St. in Papillion.

“Joyride” is the theme of the concert, which will feature music that celebrates spring, summer and the opportunity to get outside. In addition to “Fanfare,” it will include “The Symphonic Beatles,” a medley of Fab Four hits arranged by John Cavacas; “Fiesta del Pacifico” by Roger Nixon; “Rest,” a Frank Ticheli piece based on a poem by Sara Teasdale; and more.

It will conclude with Kenneth Alford’s “Colonel Bogey March,” which became famous as the song from the 1957 war film “The Bridge on the River Kwai.”

Omaha Symphonic Winds is a select group of adult musicians from the Omaha metropolitan area who perform concerts of original band compositions and orchestral transcriptions. Rex J. Barker is the ensemble’s music director.

Admission, at the door, is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

‘Pretty Fire’ at the Playhouse

An autobiographical, one-woman play by actor and playwright Charlayne Woodard opens Friday in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s Howard Drew Theatre.

Woodard won two Los Angeles Critics Awards and two NAACP Awards for “Pretty Fire,” which runs through May 21. It was named best play and Woodard won the best playwright citation in both competitions.

She was the first Black Cinderella portrayed on television or in a movie, and played the title role in “Run for the Dream: The Gail Devers Story” on the Lifetime cable network. She is also known for numerous television guest-starring roles on shows including “Roseanne,” “A Different World,” “Frasier” and many others. She’s currently working on a limited TV series, Secret Invasion,” with Marvel Studios that’s due out this year.

“Pretty Fire” takes the audience on an intimate journey through key moments of Woodard’s life, from her childhood with a loving family in upstate New York to her first experience of racism at her grandmother’s home in Georgia.

Tammy’Ra portrays Woodard in the Playhouse production. Breanna Carodine is the director.

Tickets for the show, $36, are available at omahaplayhouse.com

Omaha Symphony concert

The newly named music director of the Virginia Symphony in Norfolk will conduct the Omaha Symphony MasterWorks concert this weekend.

Eric Jacobsen, 40, who is also the music director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, will lead the Omaha musicians in a program that features Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1.

Concert pianist Wei Luo will make her Omaha Symphony debut on the Ravel piece. She debuted with the San Diego Symphony prior to the pandemic, and the San Diego Union Tribune said she was “destined for stardom.” In the past year, she took a 13-concert tour through China.

Tickets for the concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, range from $20 to $81 and are available at omahasymphony.org. The symphony performs at Kiewit Concert Hall in the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

