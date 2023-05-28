Gift this article
Construction workers are right on schedule at the Joslyn Art Museum, finishing renovations to the original structure and closing in a $100 million addition that includes a large, glass-sided pavilion, said Jack Becker, the museum’s executive director and CEO.
Renovation on what Becker refers to as the memorial building, which opened in 1931, includes new lighting, new offices and other improvements that many people may not notice, he said.
There currently are two classrooms and there will be four when remodeling is completed, he said. There will also be more informal space for community gatherings.
Meanwhile, the new Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion is nearly closed in, he said.
“It will be fully enclosed sometime this month. The glass is all in on the lower level and they are starting to work on the upper level,” he said.
Construction workers aren’t the only folks who are hustling at the museum these days, even though it is closed to the public until mid-2024.
The museum staff remains on the job, planning for the future.
“We are busier than ever … probably busier than when we are open,” Becker said. “It is a moment to reboot and rethink about the museum in its entirety. It really is the first time in 90 years that we can think about the installations of the art, a pivotal moment that doesn’t come along very often.”
Collections at the museum include art by Henri Matisse, Robert Henri, Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, Jackson Pollock, Edgar Degas and Karl Bodner, among many others.
Becker said museum staffers will work on reinstallations, new acquisitions and an exhibition schedule for reopening through the summer and into early fall. He hinted at changes, but declined to elaborate.
“I can’t reveal anything yet,” he said. “Give us time.”
In the middle of all that, he said, he also checks out construction progress several times a week. He said he’s excited about the work that Kiewit Construction Co. workers have done so far, and is eager to share the new space with loyal patrons and art neophytes.
“I am looking forward to welcoming the community back to the Joslyn, and, if you haven’t been here, looking forward to welcoming you for the first time,” he said. “It’ll be great.”
Photos: Joslyn Art Museum through the years
1929 PHOTO: This photo, dated Aug. 1, shows the girders of the concert hall going into place at the Joslyn
Memorial Art Museum. Omaha Central High is in the background.
ERNEST BIHLER CO.
1930s PHOTO: Joslyn Memorial Building during the 1930s.
JOSLYN ART MUSEUM
1940 PHOTO: The Joslyn Memorial Art Museum was finished in 1931 at a cost of about $3 million, a gift from Sarah Joslyn in memory of her husband, businessman George A. Joslyn. This photo was taken on Feb. 28, 1940. The museum dropped the word "Memorial" from its name in 1987.
JOHN VAN HOOZER
1941 PHOTO: An unidentified child looks at the portrait of George Joslyn at the Joslyn Art Museum during art week in December 1941.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1949 PHOTO: The print room at the Joslyn. People could view the presses and the prints and were allowed to actually use the presses for their work. The lithograph press, left, and the Washington Hand Press, right, were gifts from the Western Newspaper Union. The etch press, which Mr. Kingman is using, was a gift from Alice T. McCoun.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1953 PHOTO: Five-year-old Joanne Lacey at the Joslyn Art Museum in 1953.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1957 PHOTO: Miss Borg and school students tour the museum in 1957.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1982 PHOTO: A Bagels and Bach concert in the Joslyn's Fountain Court. The classical music concert series, which included a light brunch of bagels and toppings, was held on the first Sunday of the month for more than 25 years.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1993 PHOTO: Construction of the Joslyn Art Museum addition is shown in this Sept. 20 photo. Bill Herzog with Kiewit Construction works on the addition in the background. The addition was
designed by world-renowned British architect Lord Norman Foster and used the same Georgian pink marble as the original building.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1993 PHOTO: Exterior sheets of pink Georgian marble arrive at the construction site for the Joslyn Art Museum's addition. Unloading the panels are ironworkers from Davis Erection Co. in Gretna.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
1993 PHOTO: Construction of the Joslyn Art Museum addition. Exterior sheets of pink Georgian marble arrive at the worksite. Unloading panels are, from left: Vyrl Blum, an ironworker from Gretna, and Bill McDonald, an ironworker from Fremont. Both work for Davis Erection Co. in Gretna.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
1993 PHOTO: Construction on the Joslyn Art Museum addition. The view is looking west on Nov. 18, 1993.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 PHOTO: The new atrium between the old and new buildings at the Joslyn Art Museum is this June 1994 photo. Bill Moore, an employee of Joe Kapcheck Granite and Marble Co. out of Chicago, works on piece of granite that will be put on the nearby wall. The new museum space
added seven galleries, with over 14,000 square feet of space.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 PHOTO: An aerial view of the Joslyn Art Museum addition, which was completed in 1994 at a cost of
$15.95 million. The addition bears the name "The Walter & Suzanne Scott Pavilion," after major supporters of the museum.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 PHOTO: Jeremy Biales, left, and Bill Borden work on renovation of the staircase at the east entrance of the Joslyn Art Museum. Mid-Continental Restoration Co. workers were removing the marble, leveling the concrete underneath and replacing or returning the marble, depending on its condition.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 PHOTO: The Walter & Suzanne Scott Pavilion at the Joslyn Art Museum.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2003 PHOTO: Gary Hayden, left, from Chihuly Studio, and John Landon, a freelance design consultant, work on installing a blown-glass piece by Dale Chihuly in the atrium of the Joslyn Art Museum on Dec. 17, 2003. The men were installing the 25-foot chandelier by Chihuly, which was part of a 2000 exhibition and a gift to the museum from Suzanne and Walter Scott.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2004 PHOTO: Aerial view of the Joslyn Art Museum, front.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: The Matt Wallace Band performs at the first Jazz on the Green concert of the summer at the Joslyn Art Museum on July 5.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: The thunderbird theme, shown here in the Joslyn Art Museum's Fountain Court, is carried out throughout the museum. This photo was taken in 2011, the year Joslyn celebrated its 80th birthday.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 PHOTO: To clean “Chihuly: Inside and Out,” the 15,000-pound, 2,080-piece glass sculpture at the Joslyn Art Museum, Dave Pugh takes just four or five pieces of glass at a time off their stainless steel studs, wraps each and labels it, then wipes them down them with a wet cloth and a dry cloth before carefully replacing them. The yearly process takes about a week. The Chihuly piece was created in 2000
BRYNN ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 PHOTO: Docent Judy Schafer, in blue, leads one of several groups on a stroller tour of the permanent collection at the Joslyn Art Museum on Jan. 16, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 PHOTO: Mom's and little ones enjoy Edgar Degas' "Little Dancer," during a docent-guided stroller tour of the permanent collection.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2014 PHOTO: Visitors view the newly restored "Portrait of Dirck van Os" by Rembrandt van Rijn in the Joslyn Art Museum's Hitchcock Foundation Gallery. One of the world's foremost authorities on Rembrandt, Ernst van de Wetering. recategorized the painting from "School of Rembrandt" to an actual Rembrandt.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015 PHOTO: A Jun Kaneko piece in the Sculpture Garden at the Joslyn Art Museum. Work on the Sculpture Garden began in 2008. When the garden opened in 2009, it featured works from local and national artists.
HOWARD K. MARCUS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015 PHOTO: On October 31, 2009, Joslyn opened a children's Discovery Garden on the northwest corner of the museum's grounds. This piece, the "Noodles & Doodles" sculpture by Omahan Matthew Placzek, is part of that garden, an innovative, interactive space that attracts children the moment they arrive.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2015 PHOTO: Fredric Remington's "Bronco Buster" in the permanent Western art collection at the Joslyn.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 PHOTO: “Central Park in Winter,” one of 600 original Currier & Ives prints that was donated to the Joslyn Art Museum by Conagra as a parting gift when the company left Omaha.
2017 PHOTO: Scott Orr, left, building and grounds manager, and Kevin Salzman, installation and design manager, move artwork from the museum vault back to the European collection galleries in April 2017. The museum had renovated its European collection galleries.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Dave Villarreal, right, and Josh Villarreal, both with Allied Construction Services, at work in one of the European collection galleries. The museum had renovated its European collection galleries.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Artwork in the European collection waits to be hung in March 2017 at the Joslyn Art Museum. The space was under renovation for three months as the museum worked to switch out some of the artwork, refine the collection’s narrative, rewrite the labels that accompany each piece and incorporate interactive iPad stations into the exhibit.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: A sign outside the Joslyn Art Museum's European art galleries during renovations in spring 2017. The museum conducted focus groups and surveys to determine the new layout of the five galleries that hold the museum's European works.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Dave Villarreal of Allied Construction Services takes a display fixture out of the wall of one of the European galleries at the Joslyn Art Museum during remodeling in April. It was the first renovation for the galleries since 2000.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
