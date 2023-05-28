Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction workers are right on schedule at the Joslyn Art Museum, finishing renovations to the original structure and closing in a $100 million addition that includes a large, glass-sided pavilion, said Jack Becker, the museum’s executive director and CEO.

Renovation on what Becker refers to as the memorial building, which opened in 1931, includes new lighting, new offices and other improvements that many people may not notice, he said.

There currently are two classrooms and there will be four when remodeling is completed, he said. There will also be more informal space for community gatherings.

Meanwhile, the new Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion is nearly closed in, he said.

“It will be fully enclosed sometime this month. The glass is all in on the lower level and they are starting to work on the upper level,” he said.

Construction workers aren’t the only folks who are hustling at the museum these days, even though it is closed to the public until mid-2024.

The museum staff remains on the job, planning for the future.

“We are busier than ever … probably busier than when we are open,” Becker said. “It is a moment to reboot and rethink about the museum in its entirety. It really is the first time in 90 years that we can think about the installations of the art, a pivotal moment that doesn’t come along very often.”

Collections at the museum include art by Henri Matisse, Robert Henri, Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, Jackson Pollock, Edgar Degas and Karl Bodner, among many others.

Becker said museum staffers will work on reinstallations, new acquisitions and an exhibition schedule for reopening through the summer and into early fall. He hinted at changes, but declined to elaborate.

“I can’t reveal anything yet,” he said. “Give us time.”

In the middle of all that, he said, he also checks out construction progress several times a week. He said he’s excited about the work that Kiewit Construction Co. workers have done so far, and is eager to share the new space with loyal patrons and art neophytes.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the community back to the Joslyn, and, if you haven’t been here, looking forward to welcoming you for the first time,” he said. “It’ll be great.”

