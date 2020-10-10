Joslyn Castle Art and Literary Festival goes virtual

‘The Music Man’ will return to Chanticleer

“The Music Man” is coming back to the Chanticleer Community Theater next year.

The popular musical had just started its run at the new Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs when coronavirus shut everything down, disappointing fans of Professor Harold Hill, Marian the Librarian and the “troubled” River City, Iowa.

So the theater is bringing it back March 12-21, 2021. It was the first show on the Hoff stage after the center opened in February.

The theater also revealed the rest of its coming season:

>> “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Dec. 11-20. A musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice about the Bible’s “coat of many colors” story.

>> “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Jan. 8-27, 2021. Based on the Tennessee Williams play about a volatile couple in New Orleans and the sister-in-law who comes between them.

>> “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” May 14-23, 2021. A musical comedy based on the 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal” by Roy Horniman.