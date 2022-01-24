 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kid Rock coming to Omaha in April
Kid Rock coming to Omaha in April

Singer-songwriter Kid Rock is coming to CHI Health Center Omaha on April 8.

The show will be the second stop in the singer's "Bad Reputation" tour, which kicks off April 6 in Evansville, Indiana. At the Omaha performance, he will be joined by special guest band Grand Funk Railroad.

Kid Rock is a multiplatinum award-winning musician whose hits include “Bawitdaba," “Cowboy,” “Picture” (a collaboration with Sheryl Crow), and “All Summer Long.” He has sold almost 30 million records worldwide.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

