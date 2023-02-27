An iconic and beloved opera by Guiseppe Verdi, a comic opera by Gaetano Donizetti and the local premiere of a piece about artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera will be featured in Opera Omaha’s 2023-24 season.

Officials from Nebraska’s only opera company announced the lineup on Monday. The theme for the season is “What We Reap. What We Sow,” with each of the productions focusing on characters who are searching for love, independence and fulfillment.

The season opens on Oct. 29 with “Don Pasquale,” Donizetti’s story about an elderly miser who tries — with little success — to cheat his nephew out of an inheritance. Performer Jorell Williams will make his Opera Omaha mainstage debut as Don Pasquale.

“La Traviata,” one of the world’s best known operas, opens Feb. 15, 2024. Verdi’s story of the scandalous relationship between Violetta, a courtesan, and a wealthy young man illustrates the passion, hope and cost of love. Singer Andriana Chuchman is cast as Violetta.

“El Ultimo Sueno de Frida Y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego”) by Gabriella Lena Frank opens May 3, 2024. In this magical story, famous muralist Diego Rivera — on a candlelit night surrounded by the fragrance of flowers — longs to see his deceased wife, Frida Kahlo, once more before he dies. Singers Stephanie Sanchez and Levi Hernandez will perform as Kahlo and Rivera. The piece was commissioned by San Diego Opera, San Francisco Opera, Fort Worth Opera and the DePauw University School of Music in Greencastle, Indiana.

New Opera Omaha General Director Allison Swenson is pleased with the schedule.

“The season is the perfect balance of comedy, tragedy and imagination,” she said.

