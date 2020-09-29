Lied Center's 2020-21 season unfolds with hip hop, Broadway and brass

“We’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” said Lauren Durban, communications manager for the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
Her excitement stems from five live shows on tap as part of the venue’s 2020-21 season.
The Lied is featuring socially distanced seating until further notice, and masks are required for everyone entering the building, Durban said.
The Reminders
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.
The Reminders are a hip-hop duo that aims to uplift, entertain and inspire through genre-bending music. Big Samir was born in Brussels, and weaves intricate rhythmic patterns with a bilingual French/English flow, displaying his street-smart credibility in both his lyrics and cool demeanor. Aja Black is from Queens, and is known for her confident delivery, diverse cadences and unique vocal stylings. Together, they are The Reminders. The couple shares a partnership in both music and life, as Samir and Aja have been married for almost a decade. They’ve performed worldwide, opening for and performing with Lauryn Hill, Mos Def, Snoop Dogg and other big names.
Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway
Oct. 17, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
The Phantom returns! Following his unforgettable performance in the 25th anniversary tour of “The Phantom of the Opera” in 2019, Broadway performer Derrick Davis returns to the Lied Center with a solo show. He’ll perform songs from his career, which includes starring as Mufasa in the U.S. tour of “Disney’s The Lion King” and leading performances in “The Lion King” and “Carousel” on Broadway. He was the first Black actor to tour as The Phantom.
Dixie’s Tupperware Party
Oct. 20-25, eight performances
Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century, and beginning Oct. 20, she’s taking over the Lied Center to demonstrate the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. Written by Kris Andersson, the off-Broadway smash is playing Lincoln as part of a tour that has logged more than 1,700 performances worldwide since 2007. Adult content; recommended for audiences age 16 and older.
On Broadway
Nov. 13, 3 and 7:30 p.m.
“On Broadway” features your favorite songs, from shows you can’t wait to see. With theater in New York continuing to be shut down, this production is as close to the Great White Way as you can get. The ever-changing song list includes long-running favorites as well as blockbusters from the current Broadway season — including “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Hadestown” and “Hamilton” — sung by NYC’s rising talents.
Canadian Brass Christmas
Dec. 3, 3 and 7:30 p.m.
“The world’s most famous brass quintet” promises a mix of lush Christmas carols and fun classics from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and other family favorites.
