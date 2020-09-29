Lied Center's 2020-21 season unfolds with hip hop, Broadway and brass

The Reminders

The Reminders are a hip-hop duo that aims to uplift, entertain and inspire through genre-bending music. Big Samir was born in Brussels, and weaves intricate rhythmic patterns with a bilingual French/English flow, displaying his street-smart credibility in both his lyrics and cool demeanor. Aja Black is from Queens, and is known for her confident delivery, diverse cadences and unique vocal stylings. Together, they are The Reminders. The couple shares a partnership in both music and life, as Samir and Aja have been married for almost a decade. They’ve performed worldwide, opening for and performing with Lauryn Hill, Mos Def, Snoop Dogg and other big names.