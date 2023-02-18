When Lincoln musician Erik Higgins performed with the Silkroad Ensemble a while ago, it gave him an idea.

The ensemble, founded by renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma about 25 years ago, celebrates artistic collaboration by performers from a variety of nations and cultural traditions.

“I thought ‘We could do something like this in Nebraska,'" Higgins said recently.

So, in 2019, he created the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival, tapping into the state’s rich indigenous history and longtime tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees from all over the world.

He’s now preparing for his fourth festival, taking place this summer. And some exciting developments are on the horizon.

With the New York Philharmonic and the Lincoln Symphony, Crossroads is commissioning a new double concerto for clarinet, violin and chamber orchestra, written by Syrian clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh and Lebanese violinist and composer Layele Chaker, two emerging talents on the international composition scene and frequent Crossroads artists.

And the world premiere of the work will be Aug. 4 at the Gene Leahy Mall, marking the festival’s expansion into Omaha and adding to events celebrating the last phase of riverfront development at the mall.

The festival’s first day, Aug. 4, will be in Omaha, with the two following days in Lincoln. The entire event will be renamed the Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival. Higgins, the festival’s artistic director, said he hopes to broaden the festival into cities across the state and the region in subsequent years.

Olga Smola, a violinist who is a music professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is the festival’s executive director.

“We’re proud that we can bring our fantastic programming to a wider audience and tap into the vast resources of local artists and musicians in this unique celebration of arts and culture,” she said.

The Lincoln Symphony will perform the concerto during its coming season and the work’s east coast premiere will be Oct. 23 in New York City.

This year’s Crossroads festival will feature about 50 artists, including local performers such as the traditional Peruvian ensemble Kusi Taki and the Rwandan band Live Lyve. It will cover several musical genres, from classical to folk to world to jazz and indie electronic.

To learn more, go to lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.

