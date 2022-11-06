Lincoln native starts out 'stern' but finds happiness in 'Annie'

There’s been little time to rest this year for Lincoln native and actor Harrison Drake.

In June, Drake was in Omaha for the Broadway national tour production of “Anastasia.” This week, he returns to the Orpheum Theater this week with the Broadway national tour of the beloved musical “Annie.”

Drake said he knew in May that he would be returning to Omaha later in the year. He had one week in August between shows where he could return to Lincoln to visit family and pack for a new road tour that will go through July 2023.

The 29-year-old holds a degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but has spent much of his career as an actor, traveling for Broadway tours and in cruise ship performances. Drake said he enjoyed working on “Anastasia” and is “very proud” of the cast’s work in “Annie.”

Drake called his life is “busy but good.”

“‘Annie’ is very much a household name and it’s really great to be a part of something so widely recognized,” he said. “When I tell someone that I am in ‘Annie,’ they already know the story, so I don’t have to explain it.”

There is a long history to “Annie” that predates the popular musical. In 1885, poet James Whitcomb Riley wrote “The Elf Child” which eventually became “Little Orphant Annie.” The poem depicts the story of an orphan named Annie, who entertains other orphan children with tales and lessons. In 1924, cartoonist Harold Gray turned the poem into a comic strip, “Little Orphan Annie,” which followed the adventures of Annie, her dog, and her adoptive father Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. The comic strip inspired a radio show in 1930, film adaptations in 1932 and 1938, and the Broadway musical in 1977. The musical would go on to have four film adaptations in 1982, 1999, 2014 and 2021.

While her appearance has changed with the adaptations over the years, Annie’s common trait is her upbeat, positive personality and her ability to help people feel good and enjoy life. The song’s most famous song, “Tomorrow” is a reflection of Annie’s good-naturedness.

In “Annie,” which opens Tuesday night, Drake will play Drake (yes, the same name), the head butler at Warbucks mansion. Along with Grace Farrell, Oliver Warbucks’ secretary played by Julia Nichol Hunter, Drake helps usher Annie through her transition from the orphanage to life in the mansion.

“At the beginning of the show, he’s a very professional, stern butler,” Drake said. “I based him on Mr. Carson from ‘Downton Abbey.’ By the end of the show, Annie has helped to not only warm his heart, but all of the people’s she encounters. For the end of the show, I base his transformation on Martin the butler from ‘Parent Trap,’ who is a bit more domestic, happy-go-lucky.”

Drake said he enjoys the journey his character takes and noted that one of the show’s prevailing themes, hope, is something everyone can relate to and resonates with people of all ages.

“First and foremost, ‘Annie’ is about hope and optimism, which is a theme that society can never get enough of,” he said. “’Annie’ has clearly stood the test of time because its central themes are among the more prevalent and necessary for society.”

He added that this show holds extra excitement for him because his best friend and fellow Lincoln native, Carly Ann Moore, is also a member of the national tour cast. Moore is the female swing member and an understudy. The two met 10 years ago while working in community theater, Drake said.

“It’s just the luckiest opportunity in the world to be able to travel the country with your best friend, let alone traveling while doing a musical, which is the thing you were doing when you met,” he said.