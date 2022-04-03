Local actor who suffered brain injury returns to the stage

Regular Omaha theatergoers will have seen John Hatcher perform before. For more than 30 years, he’s appeared on virtually every local stage, but his most frequent home has been with Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co., where he’s often uttered Shakespeare’s lines and crossed many swords.

It’s fitting that perhaps his final local performance will be in Brigit St. Brigit’s production of “God on Trial,” which runs through April 17 at the First Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St.

On June 19, 2019, a blood clot in John’s left carotid artery broke loose. He was 49. He spent two nights in the ICU and five on the neurology floor at the Nebraska Medical Center. That was followed with four weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and eight weeks at QLI. John still struggles with his mobility, his wife Sandy said. The stroke also left him with expressive aphasia and the damage to his brain’s language center left John searching for words. Even when he knew them, his mouth wasn’t always able to form them.

“He had to learn to walk again and will need a leg brace for the rest of his life,” Sandy said. “He also has almost no use of his right arm. We are slowly adapting to that.”

At the end of August, John and Sandy will move to New Mexico to be closer to Sandy’s parents. Her mother is a rehab counselor.

“She has been a huge help, and John loves her,” Sandy said. “She will be good for him.”

Theater has always been a part of the Hatchers’ lives. The couple met in the fall of 1993, started dating in the spring of 1994, were engaged Thanksgiving of 1994 and married in the summer of 1996. John wooed Sandy with the Bard’s sonnets from memory.

“I first laid eyes on him when he was on stage,” Sandy said. “I’ve always loved watching him in shows. He is so natural on stage, no matter the role. And when it’s Shakespeare and you put a sword in his hand …”

Once they started their family — they have an adult son, Jackson, and daughter, Leah — Sandy stopped appearing on stage, but she continued working behind the scenes.

“It was just too much when they were little,” she said. “John kept doing shows. We took the kids to the theater with us whenever we could. In 2016, John did ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ for the Performing Arts Repertory Theatre; I did lights and the kids were the crew. We did theater as a family until the stroke.”

Murphy Scott Wulfgar has spent more than 30 years on the Omaha stage, many times alongside John, so when he was casting for Brigit St. Brigit’s 2021 Halloween production of “Fireside Macbeth and Other Ghostly Tales,” he said he wanted John to be involved.

“He’s powerful and present,” Wulfgar said. “You give him something, he listens, reacts, responds and gives you something back that makes you better. If you engage with him, if you allow yourself to play, he will make you a better actor. That’s a gift. He’s very generous in that way.”

Wulfgar said he never saw John’s post-clot recovery limitations.

“Obviously, there are considerations for mobility and mindfulness of his body and speech in a new way, but he is still every bit the actor he ever was,” Wulfgar said. “If it takes him a little longer to get the words out, who cares. He is still right there, completely committed to that moment.”

As soon as he was given his script, John began working on his lines, but he still faced some challenges. That is where Michael Lyon came in.

He and John had played opposite each other in “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and Sandy thought that John might respond better to a fellow actor. Lyon had been an opera singer and vocal coach for many years and he had helped singers overcome vocal difficulties. He brought to the sessions an understanding of the mechanisms of speech and sound from the standpoint of a performer. He said he couldn’t find the missing words for John, but he believed if he could help John correctly form the words he needed, repetition might rewire his brain and improve his speech.

They attacked the script one or two days a week, working on consonants, sibilants and breathing, separating words into chunks and then reassembling those into complete words, Lyon said. It was hard work, and due to John’s diligence, the improvement was slow but remarkable.

“For most people, speaking is as natural as breathing, but for John, every word required acute attention to a host of processes that were all happening simultaneously as well as the distractions of thinking ahead to the next word; the next sentence,” Lyon said.

They have continued their relationship in preparation for “God on Trial,” in which Lyon plays Baumgarten; John plays Jacob.

“When it all comes together, as it frequently does, the actor reappears, and those years of experience transform John into Jacob, a living being, holding on to his dignity and humanity in a cold, dirty blockhouse,” Lyon said.

Originally written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce for the BBC, the production has also been performed as a play. This will mark its Midwest debut. Based on an account by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, the story is set in Auschwitz. It begins with a group of Jews arriving just as its current inmates are undergoing a “selection” for the gas chamber. While awaiting their fate, they hold a trial and litigate the charge: Is God to blame?

Not only is Wulfgar directing the production, but he’s also playing Mordechai, a character who is in the camp with his father (Jack Zerbe). This relationship pays homage to the real-world experience of Wiesel, who himself was in Auschwitz with his father.

Wulfgar hopes that the production will remind audiences to “remember.”

“We must never forget what happened in our history,” he said. “And we must remember that it is possible in a diverse society to talk about, debate and even argue over subjects like faith and politics and social change with purpose, dignity and civility. I think that is an imperative and relevant story to hear right now.”

After the show is over and Omaha is in the rearview mirror, Sandy said she and John plan on checking out the theater scene in New Mexico.

John said he is still coming to terms with all that has happened to him, but the hunger to perform is still alive.

For more information, visit bsbtheatre.com/god-on-trial. Masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend the show.