A married Texas couple will perform as a married Spanish couple in Opera Omaha’s concluding season production of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

Soprano Mary Feminear plays Countess Almaviva in the classical opera. Feminear's husband, baritone Michael Adams, plays her stage husband, as Count Almaviva. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 31; and 2 p.m. April 2.

The second opera in “The Figaro Trilogy” features 10 cast members. Widely held as one of the greatest operas written, "Figaro" is a comedic piece about class struggle as the Count and Countess’ servants -- Figaro and Susanna -- prepare for their wedding while the Count tries to seduce the bride.

Directed by Dean Anthony and conducted by Steven White, Feminear said there are extreme emotions within the play that lead the audience to laugh and cry. Adams said he prefers the comedy aspects as it gives him a chance to “unleash the weird.”

“When you’re doing a comedy, there’s this different relationship with the audience that you have immediate feedback if it’s funny or not,” Adams said. “That dynamic is much more alive to me and I think it’s just the most fun and the most interactive with an audience in a way.”

Both Feminear and Adams have been performing for about 10 years and got married in 2019. They have performed several times as love interests, but never in “The Marriage of Figaro.” The couple was initially hired separately for the opera, but after Opera Omaha found out they were married, they were given the roles.

“There’s a level of comfort. If I didn’t even know who my counterpart was in real life, it may take me a while to figure them out and get to know them and figure out the chemistry,” Adams said. “With her, I don’t even have to think about it, it’s just there.”

Tickets are still available for the performances and start at $19. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to operaomaha.org.

