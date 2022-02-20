McGuigan's new theater venture, academy thrive in first year

Musician Billy McGuigan’s Rave On Productions has had an eventful year.

It established its own theater presenting company and produced The Omaha Series, featuring several musicals at venues across the city. It enrolled 350 people, mostly kids, in the new McGuigan Arts Academy.

And it moved twice: to its original location in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets in January 2021, and, in June, to another storefront in the same shopping center because it outgrew its space.

This has all occurred since McGuigan and former Omaha Community Playhouse artistic director Kimberly Faith Hickman began collaborating on a new venture early last year.

It was a leap of faith, but it has worked out well, said Rave On Productions CEO Kate Whitecotton.

“We didn’t know what to expect, honestly, (but) we have formed great relationships with performers and venues,” she said. “It was great to see the community that was built around our shows. I can’t say what my favorite moment was because there were so many this year.”

Whitecotton said the company has established itself as a local producer of rock musicals. McGuigan moved his signature shows — including the popular “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” and “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra” — from the Playhouse to the series, and the company produced “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” last year.

They’re continuing that trend this year with “Rock of Ages,” a jukebox musical featuring classic rock from the 1980s. It’s the story of a struggling young couple set to tunes by Styx, Journey, Pat Benatar and more. It runs April 7-16 at the Waiting Room Lounge near 62nd and Maple Streets in Benson.

The show is the first in the second season of The Omaha Series.

Whitecotton said Rave On will also produce a more traditional piece that allows them to showcase kids in the academy. “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” a musical based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” is scheduled for July at the Scottish Rite Temple downtown.

The other two main series productions will be the return of “The Rocky Horror Show” in the fall and “Yesterday and Today” at the end of the year, both at the Slowdown in north downtown.

Both Whitecotton and Hickman said the venues uniquely fit their musicals.

“Yesterday and Today” works well at the Slowdown because of the way it’s designed.

“It’s cool to have that type of show in one big venue instead of (one with) a lobby, bar and theater,” Whitecotton said. “It’s all in one space. People can get up, move around and put in request cards in a club with state-of-the-art sound.”

The space also allowed them to do some cool things, she said. They added horn and strings sections so McGuigan’s band could do the songs as they were done by the Beatles.

At “Yesterday and Today,” audience members got “wearable technology” wristbands that change colors with each song, in essence giving each person a role in the lighting, Hickman said.

People in the crowd weren’t told what the wristbands did, so when the band launched into the first song, “Magical Mystery Tour,” they were surprised when they started flashing colored lights.

“We were seeing people gasping at their wrists and immediately putting their hands up and waving them around. It gave the feeling of being in a giant arena,” Whitecotton said.

“People loved it,” Hickman added.

The family show, “Willy Wonka,” is a great fit for the historic Scottish Rite Theater, which has one of the largest collections of hand-painted theater backdrops in the country, more than 60 in all, Whitecotton said. The scenery will be used in the musical.

In addition to offering classes to kids from age 5 on, the academy has partnered with schools in Bellevue and elsewhere on music and arts education and has added outreach elements to McGuigan’s traveling shows, “so we are growing not only in Omaha but out there in the U.S.,” she said.

On Productions will also have pop-up events at the Countryside Village studio, including a St. Patrick’s Day show with longtime Omaha performer John Morrissey.

They’ve settled in well at the shopping center and are collaborating with other businesses there. The Casual Pint, for instance, worked with them to get a liquor license and Rave On Productions now can sell the bar’s pre-packaged liquor at events.

“Everyone has been really supportive of us, and the kids too,” Hickman said.

Tickets for “Rock of Ages” are now on sale at theomahaseries.com.

