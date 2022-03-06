'Mean Girls' the musical bringing its tale of high school cliques to Omaha

Canadian-born actress Danielle Wade is surrounded by “Mean Girls.”

“It’s on television everywhere, even at the hotels we stay in,” she said.

Wade plays the role of Cady in the upcoming Broadway musical iteration of the famous 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” The film starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, and is coming to the Orpheum Theater this week as part of Omaha Performing Arts’ Broadway series. She is no stranger to the stage. In 2012, Wade won the Canadian reality talent competition, “Over the Rainbow.” The show was based on the 2010 British series of the same name, in which performers competed for the chance to play Dorothy in the Toronto production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Now, portraying one of the lead roles in a Broadway tour, Wade said she loves the story that “Mean Girls” brings to audiences of all ages. She said fans of the movie will find the same charisma in the musical.

“The jokes are all in, the lines that you are waiting for are still there,” she told The World-Herald. “Somethings have a little different punch line, which is nice and keeps everyone on their toes. It’s not a carbon copy of the film, but the things that you love about the film are on the stage.”

The popularity of the film does add some pressure on the musical’s performers, Wade said, but that pressure is taken in stride. The show has been updated to fit the year 2019 instead of 2004. But the show’s central theme remains the same. The movie and the musical are based — in part — on the 2002 nonfiction self-help book, “Queen Bees and Wannabes,” by Rosalind Wiseman. The book describes high school social cliques, school bullying, and the effects they have on students — particularly those who are female or identify as such.

The story follows Cady, a former homeschool student who enrolls in a public high school after her parents’ work duties no longer afford the opportunity to homeschool. In school, Cady meets a variety of different students, including a group of girls known at “The Plastics” — wealthy Gretchen Wieners, sweet Karen Smith and the clique’s ferocious leader: Regina George. The battle lines are drawn and what follows is a pubescent game of tit-for-tat that would make some politicians cringe in fear.

While “Mean Girls” is a cultural staple for the millennial generation, Wade said some of the musical’s most engaged audience members are fathers who attend with their families.

“It’s a beautiful evolution to see from stage,” she said. “It’s like, this man does not want to be here, he’s taken his daughters to see this, and he is cackling at the characters doing something ridiculous.”

The show’s central theme has a self-care feel to it, as it encourages people to be comfortable with who they are.

“It sounds very cliché, but just be yourself,” Wade said. “It is so much easier to be what you are and be happy with who you are. There is only one of you. Hopefully, that is what the audience takes away, rather than the mean girls being mean.”

