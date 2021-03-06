Monolithic Brewing, serving craft beers, opens in northwest Omaha

To celebrate, The Union just unveiled its first exhibit of 2021, “Reflection” by Patty Talbert. It spans nearly 300 feet on the front of The Union’s building at 24th and Lake Streets. The building itself remains closed because of the pandemic.

“Our reflections can empower our community, reminding us that we are powerful reflections of the whole,” Talbert said in her artist statement. She is an Omaha painter and former Union fellow.

The Union also is welcoming back five Black women artists as fellows in this year of Joy: Celeste Butler, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Demetria Geralds, Mariah Person and Zedeka Poindexter.

They will spend their year making art that directly engages with the North Omaha community in the disciplines of poetry, dance, fiber arts and sculpture.

Butler, a “quilterpreneur,” said the fellowship is a life-changer.

“It has laid the groundwork that impacts (an artist’s) sustainable income, education and professional growth … and ensures that our work will be recognized on a major scale.”

Omahan Brigitte McQueen founded The Union and is its executive director. It has grown into a center for creatives of all types and is a community hub.