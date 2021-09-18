Movement in the arts: Omaha performers create despite ongoing pandemic

Leslie Odom Jr. Holiday Show, Dec. 1, Holland Center. Odom played Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” but his fame as a singer preceded that. He has been nominated for Tonys, Grammys and Oscars. I don’t know about you, but it would make my Christmas to hear him sing “O Holy Night” in person.

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 26, 2022, Holland. Born in Mexico and raised in New York City, O’Farrill has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte. Enough said.

Omaha Community Playhouse

In November, a new era will start at the nearly 100-year-old Playhouse when Stephen Santa begins his tenure as its artistic director. He has a portfolio of plans that promise to move it forward, though he probably won’t direct a show until spring at least.

In the meantime, consider three of this season’s gems. The first two were canceled last season and the third is a new title.