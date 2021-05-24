'Mural cubes' spread Summer Arts Festival across downtown

Work from 22 local artists is featured on the 8-foot-by-8-foot cubes. Each has three murals and a festival poster. Three sides of an additional cube are devoted to a coloring sheet that the public can paint with the artist’s assistance at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market on June 5.

Participating muralists were chosen from about 50 applicants and each received a $1,000 stipend.

“The artists are so engaged and so excited about having their work on public view,” Walz said. “They have all been sending me selfies: ‘This is me putting the plywood in the back of my car.’”

For Cotton, 24, the project represents a return to creating after a few years off. In her day job, she’s a gallery supervisor at Kaneko.

She was heavily involved in art during high school as a participant in the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program at Joslyn Art Museum, and studied art for two years at Metropolitan Community College. But she fell away from the pursuit.

She said she’s thrilled to be one of the muralists, especially because it allows her to expand her hugs project. When she considered what to put on her mural, the hug image seemed like a logical choice.